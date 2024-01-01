2024 SWS-AAPG Convention:Sponsorship

The 2024 SWS-AAPG convention will be hosted by the Abilene Geological Society and

will be held at the Abilene Convention Center April 27th-30th. Current plans include a

field trip on Saturday, a short course on Sunday, an Icebreaker Sunday evening, a social

event Monday evening, and technical presentations all day Monday and Tuesday.





Past Southwest Section meetings in Abilene have been well attended and should attract

some 200 decision making geologists and industry professionals, primarily from Texas,

New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The AGS is currently seeking industry sponsors for this

event. Six levels of sponsorship are available: Platinum $10,000, Diamond $5,000,

Gold $2,500, Silver $1000, Bronze $500, and Patron $250. Contributions at any level help

create a profitable and successful meeting. Sponsors will have their names prominently

displayed at both the entrance to the Convention Hall, on the main screen in the lecture

halls, on our pocket program and throughout the meeting halls.