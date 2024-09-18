Miss Fil Fest USA Pageant

1/4 Page Ad
$50
1/2 Page Ad
$75
Full Page Ad
$100
Ambassador registration + 3 full ads
$360
Ambassador registration + 4 full ads
$400
Amethyst Sponsor
$250
Live voice-over acknowledgments throughout the festival. A special sponsor acknowledgment during the pageant.
Ruby Sponsor
$500
A full-page advertisement in the souvenir program booklet. Live voice-over acknowledgments throughout the festival. A special sponsor acknowledgment during the pageant.
Sapphire Sponsor
$1,000
Your logo on the official t-shirts is worn by all volunteers and available for purchase during the festival. Have your logo or family name on the official Fil Fest USA stage banners. A full-page advertisement in the souvenir program booklet. Live voice-over acknowledgments throughout the festival. A special sponsor acknowledgment during the pageant.
Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
You will get a 10x15 tent at the festival. Your logo on the official t-shirts is worn by all volunteers and available for purchase during the festival. Have your logo or family name on the official Fil Fest USA stage banners. A full-page advertisement in the souvenir program booklet. Live voice-over acknowledgments throughout the festival. A special sponsor acknowledgment during the pageant.

