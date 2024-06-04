Chef Yaniv's Fundraising Dinner for the Forum of The Hostages Families & Bring Them Light installation for the victims of October 7th at Jaffa-Miami Design District

JAFFA 140 NE 39th street

inside MIA MARKET

General Admission
$90
I can't make it to dinner, but here's my Chai $
$18
Am Israel Chai
I can't make it, here's 10 times Chai $
$180
Am Israel Chai
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing