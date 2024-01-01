Learn to make a Pan Bagnat with a Vietnamese Twist

Voyageons de la Côte d’azur au Vietnam en cuisine avec cheffe Lili !





Pan Bagnat is the perfect picnic sandwich from the French Riviera Region.

With Cheffe Lili, pan bagnat comes with a Vietnamese twist; instead of the traditional round bread, she uses Bahn mi and stuffs it with tomatoes, black olives, bell pepper, anchovies, and tuna, just like they do it in Nice!





About Cheffe Lili: Lili was born in Hong Kong and raised in Paris. A graduate of the hotel & catering management school Savoie-Léman in France, she teaches cooking and Ludopedagogy at the Alliance Francaise San Diego.







