IBoosters of HHMS - Donor/Memberships 25-26 Academic Year
25-26 IBoosters - Individual Membership
$25
The individual membership goes to help the operations and events provided by IBoosters of HHMS. Members will receive a Monthly Newsletter of information & events as well as ways to get involved.
Please also follow our Facebook page to stay updated.
https://www.facebook.com/IBoostersOfHammondHighMagnetSchool
25-26 IBoosters - Honors Level Donor
$100
The Honors Level donor goes to help the operations and events provided by IBoosters of HHMS. Honors level donors will receive the monthly newsletter and an IB Sponsor T-shirt.(Donation must be received prior to 9/15/25 to have name added to banner and receive t-shirt.)
25-26 IBoosters - Scholars Level Donor
$200
The Scholars Level donor goes to help the operations and events provided by IBoosters of HHMS. Scholars level donors will receive the monthly newsletter, an IB Sponsor T-shirt, and their name placed on a banner to be displayed at IBooster events.(Donation must be received prior to 9/15/25 to have name added to banner and receive t-shirt.)
25-26 IBoosters - Presidential Level Donor
$300
The Presidential Level donor goes to help the operations and events provided by IBoosters of HHMS. Presidential level donors will receive the monthly newsletter, an IB Sponsor T-shirt, and their name placed on a banner to be displayed at IBooster events, and their name mentioned on all social media posts by IBoosters.(Donation must be received prior to 9/15/24 to have name added to banner and receive t-shirt.)
