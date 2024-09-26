2024 Marine Aircraft Group 39 Marine Corps Birthday Ball

Tickets for enlisted Marines (rank E1-E3) who are assigned to MAG-39/Headquarters Squadron.
E1-E3 Guest Ticket
$40
Tickets for anyone attending the ball who is accompanied by a Marine between the ranks of E1-E3, or any Marine between the ranks of E1-E3 that is assigned to another unit other than MAG-39/Headquarters Squadron.
E4-E6 Ticket
$50
Tickets for any Marine between the ranks of E4-E6 or any guest accompanied by a Marine between the ranks of E4-E6.
E7-E9 and O1-O3 Ticket
$70
Tickets for any Marine between the ranks of E7-E9 and O1-O3, or any guest accompanied by a Marine between the ranks of E7-E9 and O1-O3.
O4 and higher Ticket
$80
Tickets for any Marine ranking O4 and above, or any guest accompanied by a Marine who is an O4 of higher.
Civilian Ticket
$85
Tickets for any civilians that are DOD employees/retired military members.
