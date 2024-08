A wonderful evening out with your partner or your friends. Come enjoy dinner and dancing with us! Dress up in your best prom outfit or don’t dress up at all we are here just to have fun while raising money for travel AAU basketball. Mountain Top Athletics is a non profit organization so your donation is a tax deductible! Music by: DJ Konu

May 11th

5:30-6:30 cocktail Hour

6:30PM Dinner and desert Auction

Followed by dancing