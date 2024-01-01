Trauma Healing Women's Fellowship

Ladies. . . Do feel as if you are “in recovery” from LIFE (due to the impacts of mental, relational, spiritual, economic, physical or emotional trauma?) Are there areas of your life that are still suffering from due to after-effects of the global crisis/pandemic of the past several years? Would you like a SAFE place to be SEEN, HEARD, and SUPPORTED? If so, then this gathering is for YOU! Please join us as we come together, in a CONFIDENTIAL space where you’ll experience the beauty of what Galatians 6:2 describes as “sharing one another’s burdens” and the discovery that you are not alone. Together we will witness God’s Hand in intentionally connecting us with other believers, while being facilitated by qualified, Bible-based Mental & other Health Practitioners so we can strengthen and encourage each other toward HEALING.

For questions: 913.820.2173.