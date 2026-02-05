73rd COD & 62nd COA Silent Auction

An Absolute Priceless Photo of Beulah's Child 1948 by Primrose McPhearson Paschal. It measures in the frame 29 1/2" high x 25 1/2" wide. The print inside the frame measures approx 23 3/4" high x 19 1/2" wide. It is in a Beautiful Wood Frame with Highly Detailed Carving in Excellent Condition Frame.