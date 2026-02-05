73rd COD & 62nd COA Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Print – signed – not numbered
“Papa Sugar” by Sidney Carter – 4-7-1990
Starting bid
Print – signed – 74/1000 numbered
“Grandma’s Hands” by Sidney Carter – 1990
Starting bid
An Absolute Priceless Photo of Beulah's Child 1948 by Primrose McPhearson Paschal. It measures in the frame 29 1/2" high x 25 1/2" wide. The print inside the frame measures approx 23 3/4" high x 19 1/2" wide. It is in a Beautiful Wood Frame with Highly Detailed Carving in Excellent Condition Frame.
Starting bid
Vintage 4 panel Japanese Screen
Starting bid
Contains Bath & Body Works body spray and lotions, Bottle of Earnest Green Whiskey, a bottle of Stella Rosa wine, an Invicta Watch (men), Portable charger, and Two Tumblers
Starting bid
Jack Daniel Old No. 7 Uncle Nearest 1884 4 Short Whiskey Glasses with Decanter Cigars - 2 Arturo Franks and 2 Deadwoods
Starting bid
Crown Royal
Peach Crown
Apple Crown
Mango Margarita
Pineapple Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam Bourbon
Patron
Cheddar Cheese Balls
White Cheddar Cheese Balls
Crackers with Summer Sausage
5 Jumbo Bucks
30 dollar Wal-mart Gift Card
Moscato (red)
Moscato (pink)
Starting bid
The Man Cave
1. Shay Cognac
2. Blanton Bourbon
3. Bombay Gin
4. Johnnie Walker
5. Jack Daniel Honey
6. Tinder Box Cigars (7)
7. $25.00 Gift Card
8. Decanter
9. Shot Glasses (6)
Starting bid
Contents
Uncle Nearest Green TN Whisky 750 ml
Old Dominick Straight Bonded TN Whiskey 750 ml
LaVostra Prosecco
Baby Powder Natural Hand Whipped Shea Butter
Shea Honey & Almond Chesapeake Bay Candle
Wine Charms 6 Book lover Set
Cocoa Tini mix
Beach Haven Golden Rose Wine
Beach Haven Classic White Wine
Berlucchi Rose
Farberware Winged Corkscrew, Bottle Opener & Foil Cutter
Crofton Acrylic Coupe Glasses set of 2
Twenty Jumbo Bucks Lottery Tickets
Alta Ice Tray with Lid
Two packs of Wine Mulling Spices
Electric Wine Aerator & Drinks Dispenser
Classic Whiskey Gift Set includes 2 large whisky glasses, 9 natural granite cooling stones, tongs & cigar cutter
TN Titian 40 oz cup with flip top straw
Handwoven Large Basket 18 by 13
Total Estimated Value: $ 500.00
Starting bid
A wide variety of popcorn
Starting bid
Spicy Cinnamon Stick Candle
Click n Flame lighter
Bath Pillow
Two-toned Bath Sponge
Gold Shimmer Gel Body Wash (Vanilla Scented) Purple Shimmer Gel Body Wash (Berry Scented) (2) Citrus Bath Bombs
Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Cream
Body Fragrance Mist
Body Wash
Hand Soap
Shea Butter Hand Cream
Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel
Gel Beads Eye Mask
Fluffy White Bath Towel
Plug-in Night Light Diffuser & refill
Book - The Art of "Who We Are" by Robert W. Dean
Starting bid
6 bottles of different Leatherwood Whiskey
Starting bid
Little Bear Winery Bag
Hennessy Pure White
Crown Royal Marquis
Stella Rosa (Black)
Ciroca Limonata
Crown Royal Stainless Flaks
2 Sip Glasses
2 mini cokes
Russell Stover Assorted Chocolates
Bridgeford Summer Sausage
Lugano Premium Milk Chocolate Truffles
BOOK - "Moments For Friends" by Robert Strand Planters Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts
Comfort Bay Soft Throw
Starting bid
Ryze Coffee
K-Cups
Variety of Coffees
Lipton Tea
Bigelow Teas
Variety of Teas
Creamer
Flavored Sweeteners
Snacks
Coffee Pots
L-Cup Cleaners
Starting bid
Large Basket with assortment of comfort items
Starting bid
I'm sending you the list in our basket
A Day of Pampering
$100 Visa gift card
Beringer wine (3 bottles)
$45 gift card
Bombay wine set containers
Electric corkscrew
Candy
Starting bid
Sunflower potted decor
A dried flower bouquet
Handmade soaps,
Soothing bath salt
A scented candle
A soft blanket
fuzzy socks
A tea set complete with a mug, spoon, and coaster.
Bath bombs
Body oil
Bath towel
Shower gel
Body scrubs
Coffee cup and spoon
Stella Rosa Black
2 wine glasses
Coaster
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