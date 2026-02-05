Hosted by

Benjamin L. Hooks Council of Deliberation
Sales closed

73rd COD & 62nd COA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2025 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228, USA

Papa Sugar item
Papa Sugar
$50

Starting bid

Print – signed – not numbered

 

“Papa Sugar”  by Sidney Carter – 4-7-1990

Grandma's Hands item
Grandma's Hands
$50

Starting bid

Print – signed – 74/1000 numbered

 

“Grandma’s Hands”  by Sidney Carter – 1990

Beulah's Child item
Beulah's Child
$100

Starting bid

An Absolute Priceless Photo of Beulah's Child 1948 by Primrose McPhearson Paschal. It measures in the frame 29 1/2" high x 25 1/2" wide. The print inside the frame measures approx 23 3/4" high x 19 1/2" wide. It is in a Beautiful Wood Frame with Highly Detailed Carving in Excellent Condition Frame.

Japanese Screen - 4 panels item
Japanese Screen - 4 panels item
Japanese Screen - 4 panels item
Japanese Screen - 4 panels
$100

Starting bid

Vintage 4 panel Japanese Screen

Pamper Basket item
Pamper Basket item
Pamper Basket item
Pamper Basket
$125

Starting bid

Contains Bath & Body Works body spray and lotions, Bottle of Earnest Green Whiskey, a bottle of Stella Rosa wine, an Invicta Watch (men), Portable charger, and Two Tumblers

Whiskey & Smokes Basket item
Whiskey & Smokes Basket item
Whiskey & Smokes Basket
$125

Starting bid

Jack Daniel Old No. 7 Uncle Nearest 1884 4 Short Whiskey Glasses with Decanter Cigars - 2 Arturo Franks and 2 Deadwoods

Spirit Basket item
Spirit Basket item
Spirit Basket item
Spirit Basket
$200

Starting bid

Crown Royal


Peach Crown


Apple Crown


Mango Margarita


Pineapple Margarita


Strawberry Margarita


Hennessy


Jack Daniels


Jim Beam Bourbon


Patron


Cheddar Cheese Balls


White Cheddar Cheese Balls


Crackers with Summer Sausage


5 Jumbo Bucks


30 dollar Wal-mart Gift Card


Moscato (red)


Moscato (pink)

The Man Cave item
The Man Cave
$200

Starting bid

The Man Cave


1. Shay Cognac

2. Blanton Bourbon

3. Bombay Gin

4. Johnnie Walker

5. Jack Daniel Honey

6. Tinder Box Cigars (7)

7. $25.00 Gift Card

8. Decanter

9. Shot Glasses (6)

Unwind, Sip & Win Basket item
Unwind, Sip & Win Basket
$200

Starting bid

Contents
Uncle Nearest Green TN Whisky 750 ml

Old Dominick Straight Bonded TN Whiskey  750 ml

LaVostra Prosecco

Baby Powder Natural Hand Whipped Shea Butter

Shea Honey & Almond Chesapeake Bay Candle

Wine Charms 6 Book lover Set

Cocoa Tini mix

Beach Haven Golden Rose Wine

Beach Haven Classic White Wine

Berlucchi Rose 

Farberware Winged Corkscrew, Bottle Opener & Foil Cutter

Crofton Acrylic Coupe Glasses set of 2

Twenty Jumbo Bucks Lottery Tickets

Alta Ice Tray with Lid

Two packs of Wine Mulling Spices

Electric Wine Aerator & Drinks Dispenser

Classic Whiskey Gift Set includes 2 large whisky glasses, 9 natural granite cooling stones, tongs & cigar cutter

TN Titian 40 oz cup with flip top straw 

 

Handwoven Large Basket 18 by 13

 

Total Estimated Value:  $ 500.00

Popcorn Basket item
Popcorn Basket
$50

Starting bid

A wide variety of popcorn

Bath Time item
Bath Time
$75

Starting bid

Spicy Cinnamon Stick Candle


Click n Flame lighter


Bath Pillow


Two-toned Bath Sponge


Gold Shimmer Gel Body Wash (Vanilla Scented) Purple Shimmer Gel Body Wash (Berry Scented) (2) Citrus Bath Bombs


Bath & Body Works Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Cream


Body Fragrance Mist


Body Wash


Hand Soap


Shea Butter Hand Cream


Anti-Bacterial Hand Gel


Gel Beads Eye Mask


Fluffy White Bath Towel


Plug-in Night Light Diffuser & refill


Book - The Art of "Who We Are" by Robert W. Dean

Leatherwood Whiskey Basket item
Leatherwood Whiskey Basket item
Leatherwood Whiskey Basket
$200

Starting bid

6 bottles of different Leatherwood Whiskey

Wine & Dine Basket item
Wine & Dine Basket
$150

Starting bid

Little Bear Winery Bag


Hennessy Pure White


Crown Royal Marquis


Stella Rosa (Black)


Ciroca Limonata


Crown Royal Stainless Flaks


2 Sip Glasses


2 mini cokes


Russell Stover Assorted Chocolates


Bridgeford Summer Sausage


Lugano Premium Milk Chocolate Truffles


BOOK - "Moments For Friends" by Robert Strand Planters Lightly Salted Mixed Nuts


Comfort Bay Soft Throw

Coffee & Tea item
Coffee & Tea
$150

Starting bid

Ryze Coffee


K-Cups


Variety of Coffees


Lipton Tea


Bigelow Teas


Variety of Teas


Creamer


Flavored Sweeteners


Snacks


Coffee Pots


L-Cup Cleaners

Comfort & Cozzy item
Comfort & Cozzy
$125

Starting bid

Large Basket with assortment of comfort items

A Day of Pampering item
A Day of Pampering
$150

Starting bid

I'm sending you the list in our basket

A Day of Pampering

$100 Visa gift card

Beringer wine (3 bottles)

$45 gift card

Bombay wine set containers

Electric corkscrew

Candy

Bath Candles and Teas item
Bath Candles and Teas
$50

Starting bid

Sunflower potted decor 

A dried flower bouquet

Handmade soaps,

Soothing bath salt

A scented candle

 A soft blanket

fuzzy socks

A tea set complete with a mug, spoon, and coaster.

Bath bombs

Body oil

Bath towel

Shower gel

Body scrubs

Coffee cup and spoon

Stella Rosa Black

2 wine glasses

Coaster

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