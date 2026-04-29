Mississippi Early Childhood Association

Hosted by

Mississippi Early Childhood Association

About this event

73rd Imagine Conference

100 Mercantile St

Starkville, MS 39759, USA

🚗 Hit the Road Early and Save!
$125
Available until Jul 31

Early Bird Registration for the Rockin’ Road Rally is available May 5 – July 31, 2026. Lock in your discounted rate and get ready to steer toward success with us in October!

🚗 Keep the Momentum Going!
$150

Missed Early Bird? No problem. Regular Registration opens August 1, 2026—don’t wait to reserve your seat for an unforgettable conference experience!

🎓 Student Registration
$40

Includes:

  • Full access to conference sessions
  • Opportunities to network with early childhood professionals
  • Access to conference materials and resources


Student registration is available for individuals currently enrolled in a college or university program. Valid student identification may be required at check-in.

🚗 Presenting Sponsor – $5,000
$5,000
  • Up to 4 conference registrations
  • 3 Vendor Tables
  • Premium logo placement on all conference materials (website, program, signage)
  • Verbal recognition during opening and closing sessions
  • Opportunity to provide welcome remarks (2–3 minutes)
  • Exhibit/vendor table in a high-traffic area
  • Logo featured on event slides and marketing emails
  • Recognition on social media (minimum 3 posts)
  • Option to include branded materials in attendee bags
  • Reserved seating at keynote sessions
🚗 Gold Sponsor – $3,500
$3,500

Includes:

  • 3 conference registrations
  • 2 vendor tables
  • Logo on website, program, and signage
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Social media recognition (2 posts)
  • Materials in attendee bags
🚗 Silver Sponsor – $2,500
$2,500

Includes:

  • 2 conference registrations
  • 1 vendor table
  • Logo on website and programs
  • Social media recognition (1 post)
🚗 Bronze Sponsor – $1,500
$1,500

Includes:

  • 1 conference registration
  • 1 vendor table
  • Logo on website
  • Name listed in program
🚗 Supporter Sponsor – $500
$500

Includes:

  • Name recognition on website and program
💚 Friend of MsECA Sponsorship
$100

Includes:

  • Recognition as a Friend of MsECA in the conference program
  • Name listed on the conference website
  • Acknowledgment as a supporter of the Rockin’ Road Rally Conference


Become a Friend of MsECA with a $100 sponsorship. This level is designed for individuals and supporters who want to contribute to the success of the conference and support early childhood initiatives.

🛍️ Commercial Vendor Table
$100

Includes:

  • One vendor table with chairs in the exhibit area
  • Opportunity to promote and sell products/services
  • Recognition in the conference program
  • Access to conference attendees for networking
  • Option to provide materials or giveaways

Commercial vendor tables are available for businesses and organizations promoting products or services. Includes table and chairs in a high-traffic area.

🤝 Non-Commercial Vendor Table
$50

Includes:

  • One vendor table with chairs in the exhibit area
  • Opportunity to share resources and information (no direct sales)
  • Recognition in the conference program
  • Engagement with attendees and community partners


Non-commercial vendor tables are reserved for nonprofits, agencies, and organizations sharing resources and information. No direct sales permitted. Includes table and chairs.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!