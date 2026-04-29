73rd Imagine Conference

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About this event
Early Bird Registration for the Rockin’ Road Rally is available May 5 – July 31, 2026. Lock in your discounted rate and get ready to steer toward success with us in October!
Missed Early Bird? No problem. Regular Registration opens August 1, 2026—don’t wait to reserve your seat for an unforgettable conference experience!
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Student registration is available for individuals currently enrolled in a college or university program. Valid student identification may be required at check-in.
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Become a Friend of MsECA with a $100 sponsorship. This level is designed for individuals and supporters who want to contribute to the success of the conference and support early childhood initiatives.
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Commercial vendor tables are available for businesses and organizations promoting products or services. Includes table and chairs in a high-traffic area.
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Non-commercial vendor tables are reserved for nonprofits, agencies, and organizations sharing resources and information. No direct sales permitted. Includes table and chairs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!