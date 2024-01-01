Whistler's Cityscapes and Urban Change: In-Person Tour

A current exhibition at the National Museum of Asian Art’s Freer Gallery explores the Museum’s unparalleled collection of works by James McNeill Whistler (1834–1903). This groundbreaking exhibition explores European cities in an era of rapid change, bringing together oil paintings, watercolors, pastels, and prints—some on view for the first time in the museum’s history—documenting the artist’s career-long fascination with urban landscapes undergoing drastic transformations at the end of the nineteenth century.





While NBV members participated in a Zoom presentation on some of the Whistler exhibit pieces, it was thought that some might want to see the exhibit in person to be able to view the art up close or to stand back and see its impact within an installation.





Many of Whistler's storefront and street images were created in Paris and London where picturesque old neighborhoods frequented by the artist were being razed and redeveloped. This construction demolished historic structures and squeezed poor and working-class residents into ever more marginalized spaces. The exhibit underscores ongoing debates on preserving historic buildings, the role of public space in shaping communities, and the duty of artists as advocates.





Participants can drive separately or take the Metro to the Smithsonian station (use Mall exit). The Museum is just south of the station toward Independence Avenue. Our tour will enter the Museum at the Mall entrance. After the tour, interested participants can chat and have lunch in the Enid Haupt garden just east of the Museum. Food is available from food trucks along Independence Avenue; participants also can bring their own bag lunches and check them during the Museum tour.