2024 Spring Gala - Feeling Groovy

Peace, Love, & Feeling Groovy!





The Board of Directors of the Ignatia Foundation invites you to time travel back to 1974, the year Ignatia House began.





Put on your favorite 1970's attire, love beads, and go-go boots to dance the night away at our 2nd annual spring gala to celebrate 50 years of Ignatia House.





Saturday, April 20, 2024

Five o’clock PM





Dinner ~ Dancing ~ Auction





The Carleton of Oak Park Hotel

Ballroom Entrance ~ 123 S Marion Street

Oak Park, IL





Valet parking available for your convenience

Cash Bar*

Black tie optional









*Alcohol will be available in a location outside the main dining room, and we ask all participants who are drinking to remain discretely respectful of members of our community who are in recovery.



