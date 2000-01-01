Queer Artist Showcase: The Concert!

We are celebrating Pride Month with a very special Queer Artist Showcase! Presented by The Royal Music Hall and It's OK MGMT to benefit The GLO Center!





With intimate performances by:

Bailey Cremeans

Jessamyn Orchard

Angel Elara





Hosted by Nigel Kendrick Lee





Tasty apps, drinks, and delightful atmosphere served up by The Royal.





We’ll have some great prizes from Culture Flock, Justice Jewelers and more!

A complimentary raffle ticket will be given with each event ticket purchase! Purchase more raffle tickets throughout the night to increase your chances to win prizes.





A big thanks to The Acoustic Shoppe for their efforts in making this lovely event possible.





Help us raise funds for The GLO Center so they can continue to provide the essential resources needed by our LGBTQIA+ family in The Ozarks