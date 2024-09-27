St Mark's Episcopal Church

Hosted by

St Mark's Episcopal Church

About this event

2025 BACKYARD BBQ featuring THE BEN ALLEN BAND

1101 N Collier Blvd

Marco Island, FL 34145

Center Stage Seating
$65
Individual ticket seating is center stage in premier rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar.
Center Stage Reserved Table of 10
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved seating for table of 10 is center stage in premier rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
Backyard Seating
$55
Individual ticket seating is in regular seating area behind and to side of center stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.
Backyard Reserved Table of 10
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved seating for table of 10 in regular seating area behind and to side of center stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE
Free
Sponsorships are available and many include event tickets. Please contact Joann Moe at (239)331-2730 or [email protected] if you would like to learn more.
GOLDEN SPUR SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
10 Tickets (includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Table 2.5 x 8’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side Announcement/Intro during event Recognition in advertising and media
BIG BOSS SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Tickets (includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Seating 1 x 2’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side Announcement/Intro during event Recognition in advertising and media
Tickets/Donation
$55
Add a donation for St Mark's Episcopal Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!