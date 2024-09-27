2025 BACKYARD BBQ featuring THE BEN ALLEN BAND

Individual ticket seating is center stage in premier rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar.
Individual ticket seating is center stage in premier rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar.
Center Stage Reserved Table of 10
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved seating for table of 10 is center stage in premier rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
Reserved seating for table of 10 is center stage in premier rows, closest to stage as available. Nearest proximity to food and cash bar. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
Backyard Seating
$55
Individual ticket seating is in regular seating area behind and to side of center stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.
Individual ticket seating is in regular seating area behind and to side of center stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars.
Backyard Reserved Table of 10
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserved seating for table of 10 in regular seating area behind and to side of center stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
Reserved seating for table of 10 in regular seating area behind and to side of center stage. Still providing a great view of band and close proximity to food and cash bars. *Ticket price is for table of 10.
SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE
Free
Sponsorships are available and many include event tickets. Please contact Joann Moe at (239)331-2730 or [email protected] if you would like to learn more.
Sponsorships are available and many include event tickets. Please contact Joann Moe at (239)331-2730 or [email protected] if you would like to learn more.
GOLDEN SPUR SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
10 Tickets (includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Table
2.5 x 8’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
10 Tickets (includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Table
2.5 x 8’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
BIG BOSS SPONSOR
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Tickets (includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Seating
1 x 2’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
2 Tickets (includes concert & dinner)/Reserved Seating
1 x 2’ Banner prominently displayed Stage Side
Announcement/Intro during event
Recognition in advertising and media
Tickets/Donation
$55
Add a donation for St Mark's Episcopal Church
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!