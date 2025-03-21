743D Military Intelligence Battalion 2nd Annual Golf Scramble Hosted by Friends of the BOP

Closest to the Pin Contest – Golf Tournament Show off your precision in the Closest to the Pin Contest! Aim for accuracy and see if you can land your shot closest to the hole on the designated par-3. A great shot could win you a special prize! How It Works: • Open to all tournament participants. • The ball must come to rest on the green to qualify. • The closest shot to the pin wins. In case of a tie, the second-closest shot will be the tiebreaker. Sharpen your short game and take your best shot—sign up and compete for the win!

