743D Military Intelligence Battalion 2nd Annual Golf Scramble Hosted by Friends of the BOP

Get Your Tickets for the 743D Military Intelligence Battalion 2nd Annual Golf Scramble!
🎟 Ticket Includes:
✔️ Entry into the tournament
✔️ Green fees & cart rental
✔️ Exclusive event perks & prizes
✔️ A great time supporting our service members!
📌 IMPORTANT: When purchasing your ticket, please include the first and last names of all team members in the notes section to ensure smooth check-in on the day of the event.
Secure your spot today and get ready to tee off for a great cause! ⛳
Team Ticket
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Team Entry – 4-Person Group Ticket ⛳️
Grab your squad and hit the greens for the 743D Military Intelligence Battalion 2nd Annual Golf Scramble at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson! This group ticket covers entry for a full 4-person team, making it the perfect way to enjoy a day of golf, camaraderie, and friendly competition.
🎟 Ticket Includes (for all 4 players):
✔️ Tournament entry for a full team
✔️ Green fees & cart rental
✔️ Exclusive event perks & prizes
✔️ A fun-filled day supporting our service members!
📌 IMPORTANT: When purchasing, please include the first and last names of all four team members in the notes section to ensure a smooth check-in process.
Lock in your team’s spot today and get ready for an unforgettable day on the course! 🏌️♂️🏌️♀️
Single Golfer Random Team
$100
Single Golfer Entry –Random Team! ⛳️
Want to play but don’t have a team? No problem! Sign up as a single golfer for the 743D Military Intelligence Battalion 2nd Annual Golf Scramble at Cheyenne Shadows Golf Club, Fort Carson. We’ll pair you with other players to create a team, so you can enjoy a great day of golf, competition, and camaraderie!
🎟 Ticket Includes:
✔️ Entry into the tournament
✔️ Green fees & cart rental
✔️ Placement on a team with other golfers
✔️ Exclusive event perks & prizes
✔️ A great time supporting our service members!
📌 IMPORTANT: When purchasing, please include your first and last name in the notes section to ensure smooth check-in and team placement.
Sign up today and get ready to tee off with new teammates for a great cause! 🏌️♂️🏌️♀️
Mulligan
$5
Mulligan Tickets – Golf Tournament
Give yourself a second chance on the course with Mulligan Tickets! Each mulligan grants you the opportunity to replay a shot without penalty—perfect for when your drive doesn’t go as planned or your putt comes up short.
How It Works:
• Mulligans can be used on any stroke except for contest holes (e.g., longest drive, closest to the pin).
• Unlimited mulligans per player.
• Must be purchased before tee-off.
Support a great cause while improving your score—get your Mulligan Tickets today!
Foot of String
$5
Foot of String - When skill falls short, let the string do the work! use your ball without adding a stroke. But choose wisely-once it's gone, it's gone. No limits on how much you can purchase.
Longest Drive
$5
Longest Drive Contest – Golf Tournament
Think you’ve got the biggest drive on the course? Put your power to the test in the Longest Drive Contest! Grip it and rip.
How It Works:
• Open to all tournament participants.
• Your longest fairway drive on the designated hole counts.
• In case of a tie, the second-longest drive will be the tiebreaker.
Show off your strength and accuracy—sign up and take your best shot!
Closest to the Pin
$5
Closest to the Pin Contest – Golf Tournament
Show off your precision in the Closest to the Pin Contest! Aim for accuracy and see if you can land your shot closest to the hole on the designated par-3. A great shot could win you a special prize!
How It Works:
• Open to all tournament participants.
• The ball must come to rest on the green to qualify.
• The closest shot to the pin wins. In case of a tie, the second-closest shot will be the tiebreaker.
Sharpen your short game and take your best shot—sign up and compete for the win!
Spectator
$30
743D Golf Scramble – Spectator Ticket (not required to attend Only for Service Member assigned to the 743D MI BN)
Not a golfer? No problem! With a **Spectator Ticket**, you can still enjoy the perks of the 743D Golf Scramble without ever stepping on the course. For a small fee, you’ll earn an extra day off as a reward for your hard work—turning your weekend into a 5-day break! No participation required, just a well-deserved chance to relax. ⛳🎉
