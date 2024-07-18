Enchanted Wishes Gala's Silent Auction

Each Wish we grant costs approximately $3000, covering the costs of all of the wedding and event professionals involved, including all their products and services. YOU can make a Wish come true for a couple in need, right now.
Overnight Stay at the General Warren Inn
$75
Starting bid
At the historic General Warren, you will find the perfect blend of old world charm, excellence in American cuisine, fine wines and delightful overnight accommodations - and a continental breakfast accompanies your room.
SIX PACK of Tickets to Helium Comedy Club
$50
Starting bid
Bring five friends along to enjoy a show at Philadelphia's premier stand-up comedy venue, Helium! Enjoy live standup comedy and other performance art from a nationally accredited act, no more than 60 feet away.
Wine Tasting Experience for Two
$50
Starting bid
Penns Woods Winery was founded in 2001 by Italian immigrant & USMC veteran Gino Razzi. Gino found the perfect site in Chadds Ford with a charming 1800s farmhouse & a decades old established vineyard in need of rehabilitation. After three years of hard work, he was finally able to begin making wines from his own estate grown grapes. YOU and a guest will enjoy a hosted wine tasting at this fine local vineyard.
Two Tickets to the Strathmore Theater
$50
Starting bid
Two tickets to any show at the Strathmore Theater in North Bethesda, MD! See the listings and learn about the theater: https://www.strathmore.org/
Two Tickets to the Philadelphia Orchestra
$25
Starting bid
Voucher for two tickets to any Philadelphia Orchestra concert at the Marion Anderson Hall in Philadelphia, valid until August 31, 2025.
Pair of Winterthur Tickets
$20
Starting bid
These General Admission passes provide admission to an introductory house tour, the Winterthur Garden and Garden Tram, the Galleries, Enchanted Woods, and the Campbell Collection of Soup Tureens!
Two Special Guest Passes to Longwood Gardens
$25
Starting bid
Two Special Guest passes to the incomparable Longwood Gardens! https://longwoodgardens.org/
Adventure Challenge-Couples' Edition
$20
Starting bid
The Adventure Challenge - Couples' Edition is a fun way to escape together on 50 different dates! Set of two books and challenges, perfect for reigniting romance.
