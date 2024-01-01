Fillmore Funnies 3! Local Comedy

Join us for our next “Fillmore Funnies” night at the Fillmore Town Theatre on May 11th, @7pm. This stand-up comedy show will feature PG-13 comedy from local comedians.

Not only will you enjoy an evening of side-splitting comedy, but your attendance also supports a great cause. Fillmore Funnies is part of our fundraising series aimed at restoring the theatre to its former glory.

Tickets are available now. Join us on May 11th for a night of laughs and help us bring the Fillmore Town Theatre back to life! #FillmoreFunnies #ComedyNight #SupportTheArts