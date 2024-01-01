Maa Ka Doodh (Mother's Milk) - Pre Mother's Day Online Meetup Event with Dr. Harsha Atmakuri

American Vegan Society and World Vegan Vision are excited to organize this event.

We will meet Dr. Harsha Atmakuri who is the Director, Producer and Write of the multiple awards winning documentary film exposing the Indian Dairy Industry. Other personalities featured in the film may also join.





Please watch the film before joining the event. The film is available on YouTube at https://bit.ly/mkdfilm





We request that you register and provide your contact information to keep updated about the event and for future events by both the organizations.





If you wish you may donate to the cause. All monetary donations will be passed on to Dr. Harsha Atmakuri to continue his Herculean task of making the world dairy free.





To make this an attractive and enjoyable event, we will conduct an online raffle during the event. Only the live attendees will be eligible to receive the prizes. To view the prizes visit this URL -





If you wish to make the event more attractive and interesting, you may contribute prize items for the online raffle at https://forms.gle/jrfrXjp3rhVMsgCX8 You will be connected to the recipient after the event and you will be responsible for fulfilling the donated prize.





The event will continue past the end time depending on the number of attendees and interest.

We will meet on Google Meet at the below address.

To join the video meeting, click this link: https://meet.google.com/rya-qafh-fnk

Otherwise, to join by phone, dial +1 803-570-2458 and enter this PIN: 760 164 820#

To view more phone numbers, click this link: https://tel.meet/rya-qafh-fnk?hs=5