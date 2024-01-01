I Belong Community Picnic

Here is more information ...





I Belong, a new non-profit serving disability community is inviting you to join the fun & food at the Spring Picnic and get to know the people behind the name. Also, you will learn about I Belong's mission of creating community for people with disabilities and their families through engagement with creative arts.





At the picnic will offer free BBQ for everyone and will have art, music, yoga and karate session to participate in.





We are looking forward to seeing you at the Heritage Park in Flower Mound. Our board members will be on site to share about I Belong.



