Oak View MS Band Boosters, Inc.

Hosted by

Oak View MS Band Boosters, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Band Skate Night October 18th, 2024

1311 NW 76th Blvd

Gainesville, FL 32606, USA

Admission item
Admission
$12
Event is 5:15-7:15 Admission includes: Skating, Mini Golf, Rock Climbing and Jump Works. Students may bring their own inline skates. Concessions will be available for an additional charge. Students will still need to turn in a permission slip to be eligible to go.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!