2024 Fall Weekend Intensive

1400 NE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98684, USA

The focus of the 2024 Fall Weekend Intensive will be, "Biblically Counseling the Hard Cases."


The schedule so far looks like this:


Thursday, 9-20 – 6:00pm to 9:00pm

6:00-6:20 – Opening Prayer, Welcome, Weekend Schedule

6:20-6:50 – Icebreaker

6:50-7:10 – Break

7:10-7:50 – Workshop: The Sufficiency of Scripture for the Hard Cases: Biblical Categories and Biblical Priorities

           7:50-8:00 – Break

8:00-9:00 – Workshop: Authority and Submission

 

Friday, 9-21 – 11:00am to 9:00pm

11:00-1:00 – Hard Case #1 

1:00-1:30 – Break

1:30-3:30 – Hard Case #2

5:00-6:30 – Dinner Break

6:30-7:30 – Workshop (TBA)

7:30-7:45 – Break

7:45-9:00 – Group Case Study

 

Saturday, 9-22 – 9:00am to 5:30pm (breaks TBA)

9:00-12:00 – Role-play Part I

12:00-1:00 – Lunch (On-site, provided)

1:00-5:00 – Role-play Part II

5:00-5:30 – Event Debrief

5:30-6:00 – Reset the facility

7:00-? – No-host Dinner (Off-site)

