The focus of the 2024 Fall Weekend Intensive will be, "Biblically Counseling the Hard Cases."
The schedule so far looks like this:
Thursday, 9-20 – 6:00pm to 9:00pm
6:00-6:20 – Opening Prayer, Welcome, Weekend Schedule
6:20-6:50 – Icebreaker
6:50-7:10 – Break
7:10-7:50 – Workshop: The Sufficiency of Scripture for the Hard Cases: Biblical Categories and Biblical Priorities
7:50-8:00 – Break
8:00-9:00 – Workshop: Authority and Submission
Friday, 9-21 – 11:00am to 9:00pm
11:00-1:00 – Hard Case #1
1:00-1:30 – Break
1:30-3:30 – Hard Case #2
5:00-6:30 – Dinner Break
6:30-7:30 – Workshop (TBA)
7:30-7:45 – Break
7:45-9:00 – Group Case Study
Saturday, 9-22 – 9:00am to 5:30pm (breaks TBA)
9:00-12:00 – Role-play Part I
12:00-1:00 – Lunch (On-site, provided)
1:00-5:00 – Role-play Part II
5:00-5:30 – Event Debrief
5:30-6:00 – Reset the facility
7:00-? – No-host Dinner (Off-site)