The focus of the 2024 Fall Weekend Intensive will be, "Biblically Counseling the Hard Cases."





The schedule so far looks like this:





Thursday, 9-20 – 6:00pm to 9:00pm

6:00-6:20 – Opening Prayer, Welcome, Weekend Schedule

6:20-6:50 – Icebreaker

6:50-7:10 – Break

7:10-7:50 – Workshop: The Sufficiency of Scripture for the Hard Cases: Biblical Categories and Biblical Priorities

7:50-8:00 – Break

8:00-9:00 – Workshop: Authority and Submission

Friday, 9-21 – 11:00am to 9:00pm

11:00-1:00 – Hard Case #1

1:00-1:30 – Break

1:30-3:30 – Hard Case #2

5:00-6:30 – Dinner Break

6:30-7:30 – Workshop (TBA)

7:30-7:45 – Break

7:45-9:00 – Group Case Study

Saturday, 9-22 – 9:00am to 5:30pm (breaks TBA)

9:00-12:00 – Role-play Part I

12:00-1:00 – Lunch (On-site, provided)

1:00-5:00 – Role-play Part II

5:00-5:30 – Event Debrief

5:30-6:00 – Reset the facility

7:00-? – No-host Dinner (Off-site)