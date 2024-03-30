NCBW_GHAC Gala Sponsorship

"Opulence in Black," GHAC's annual gala fundraiser, is Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Von Braun Center at 7 p.m. in the Saturn Ballroom. The gala proceeds support our mentoring program and scholarships. We are here to help and champion future generations of successful Black women, beginning with our girls.





Our flagship program is the "Because I am a Girl" (BIAAG) mentoring initiative. Over the last four years, "Because I am a Girl "has provided over 200 young girls ages 9–17 with exposure to educational, developmental, and cultural programs focusing on health and wellness, STEAM careers, leadership, and personal development. Participation in BIAAG is at no cost to the mentees.

GHAC's goal for the school year 2024 is to award $10,000 in scholarships, of which $ 8,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving high school female graduates. Our Single Pearl Scholarships will award $2,000 to Single mothers returning to pursue a post-secondary education, one that increases opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities.

Please take a moment to review the sponsorship levels listed on the following pages and note that we are open to customizing any sponsorship level for you. For further information, don't hesitate to contact Robin Drake, [email protected], 256-652-8125 or Dr. Laurie McCaulley, [email protected], 256-603-8849.



