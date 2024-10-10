Chai and Chat: Lighting the Way Forward – SAPHA's Next 25 Years Join us at SAPHA’s annual Chai and Chat networking event during the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting! This year’s theme, Lighting the Way Forward - The Next 25 Years of SAPHA, invites you to connect with public health professionals and community advocates as we discuss the future of South Asian public health. Learn about SAPHA’s evolution, current successes, and our vision for the next 25 years. Hear about the key findings from our upcoming Health Disparities Report, and end the night by engaging in facilitated networking sessions with discussions centered on: Advocating for the needs of South Asians over the next 25 years Creating awareness and ensuring equity Promoting public health efforts Professional development and mentorship opportunities Event Details: Location: Hilton Minneapolis, The Gallery Date: 10/27/2024 Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM We look forward to seeing you there and working together to shape the future of South Asian public health! If you’d like to support SAPHA’s mission, please consider making a donation to help us continue our work in promoting health equity for South Asian communities.

Chai and Chat: Lighting the Way Forward – SAPHA's Next 25 Years Join us at SAPHA’s annual Chai and Chat networking event during the American Public Health Association (APHA) Annual Meeting! This year’s theme, Lighting the Way Forward - The Next 25 Years of SAPHA, invites you to connect with public health professionals and community advocates as we discuss the future of South Asian public health. Learn about SAPHA’s evolution, current successes, and our vision for the next 25 years. Hear about the key findings from our upcoming Health Disparities Report, and end the night by engaging in facilitated networking sessions with discussions centered on: Advocating for the needs of South Asians over the next 25 years Creating awareness and ensuring equity Promoting public health efforts Professional development and mentorship opportunities Event Details: Location: Hilton Minneapolis, The Gallery Date: 10/27/2024 Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM We look forward to seeing you there and working together to shape the future of South Asian public health! If you’d like to support SAPHA’s mission, please consider making a donation to help us continue our work in promoting health equity for South Asian communities.

