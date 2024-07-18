Roaring for Hope Gala

Admission to an exciting evening with a live band, open bar, and dinner. Includes $1,000 in casino chips for high-stakes fun at craps, roulette, and blackjack tables. And exciting chances to win raffle and door prizes.
Admission to an exciting evening with a live band, open bar, and dinner. Includes $1,000 in casino chips for high-stakes fun at craps, roulette, and blackjack tables. And exciting chances to win raffle and door prizes.
Regular Ticket
$70
Admission to an exciting evening with a live band, open bar, and dinner. And exciting chances to win door prizes.
Admission to an exciting evening with a live band, open bar, and dinner. And exciting chances to win door prizes.
Add a donation for San Antonio Bexar Necessities Lions Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!