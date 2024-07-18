Spotlight Repertory NW

Offered by

Spotlight Repertory NW

About the memberships

Spotlight Repertory NW Concert Choir Memberships Fall 2024

Spotlight Concert Choir Membership Fee
$150

Valid until February 24, 2027

Membership for the Spotlight Concert Choir (SCC), a group of passionate adults who love music and want to share their voices with the community. Rehearsal Dates: Tuesdays, September 17-December 2 Dress Rehearsal Date: TBA Rehearsal Location: 22818 SE 8th St, Sammamish (Sammamish Hills Lutheran Church) Fall Concert Season - Haul Out the Holly: Songs of the Season Performances: December 6 & 7, evening
Add a donation for Spotlight Repertory NW

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!