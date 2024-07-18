Spotlight Repertory NW Concert Choir Memberships Fall 2024
Spotlight Concert Choir Membership Fee
$150
Valid until February 24, 2027
Membership for the Spotlight Concert Choir (SCC), a group of passionate adults who love music and want to share their voices with the community.
Rehearsal Dates: Tuesdays, September 17-December 2
Dress Rehearsal Date: TBA
Rehearsal Location: 22818 SE 8th St, Sammamish (Sammamish Hills Lutheran Church)
Fall Concert Season - Haul Out the Holly: Songs of the Season Performances: December 6 & 7, evening
