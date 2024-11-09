Atlanta Lantern Boat Festival Vendor

We're excited to share an incredible opportunity for your business to be part of the Atlanta Lantern Boat Festival, an upcoming cultural celebration hosted by the Laotian American Society on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.





Inspired by Luang Prabang’s Boun Lai Heua Fai, also known as the Light Boat Festival, this event will be a vibrant fusion of cultures, featuring live music, cultural performances, a night market, a dragon boat demonstration, and a stunning lantern lighting ceremony. As the first of what we plan to be an annual tradition, this festival will bring together diverse communities to celebrate and share in the beauty of this unique cultural experience.





We would love to have your business join us as a vendor to help make this inaugural event a success. Vending at the Atlanta Lantern Boat Festival provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase your brand to an engaged and diverse audience while supporting a meaningful cultural initiative.





Please take a moment to review the attached vendor packet, which outlines the various options that you can enjoy while partnering with us. We’re happy to discuss the options in more detail and tailor a package that aligns with your goals.





Thank you for considering this exciting opportunity. We look forward to the possibility of working together to light up Lake Lanier with the magic of this festival!