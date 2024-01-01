Mountain Bike Ride - June 10

Shifting Gears’ Mountain Biking programs are weekly group rides with an inclusive space to explore mountain biking on the lovely local trails of Bellingham. We practice skills, familiarize ourselves with trails, meet new ride friends, and have fun!





When: Our weekly mountain bike rides are on Mondays from 5:30-7:30pm, from May 2024 through September (except holidays). The rides are free, though we require you to register beforehand, and donations are always appreciated. Note that rides are rain or shine, but we will cancel them if conditions are unsafe!





Transition Demo Day! On June 10th, we'll have our first Transition Demo Day of the season! Have the opportunity to try a mountain bike, provided by Transition Bikes. During Registration, you'll be asked whether you'd like to demo a bike from Transition and what size. Check out their Size Guide for more details. If you demo a bike, plan to arrive around 5pm at the Transition Outpost.





Where: On June 10th, we'll have two Beginner Rides leaving from Transition Outpost to explore the Southside of Galbraith. Expect to pedal along Samish Way road for about a mile. Parking details will be shared with participants directly.





Who: The rides are for all women (18+), regardless of riding experience, body size, and biking anxiety. With a maximum of 12 riders plus two Shifting Gears' Leaders in each group, it is a no-drop ride, and we will focus on having fun and supporting each other.





Please review ROAM Fest Skill Levels to determine your skill rating. Our rides are no-drop, and we always go at a steady and chill pace. That being said, our Beginner Rides are considered for Levels 2 and 3.





If you have any questions, let us know! Email us at [email protected].















