74th Northeast Region Inc. Conference and Educational Workshops

401 S New York Rd

Galloway, NJ 08205, USA

Regular Registration- Graduate
$550

November 4, 2025 - February 13, 2026: Active members of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. are required to register. The package includes the registration fee, which covers a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary sessions, as well as admission to the Educational Workshops, Awards Gala, and Inspirational Breakfast. The Classy Carnivale ticket is NOT INCLUDED.

A-la-carte Tau Chi Classy Carnivale
$100

Attire: Sophisticated Carnivale

Must be purchased separately

Regular Registration- Beta
$250

November 4, 2025 - February 13, 2026: Active members of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. are required to register. The package includes the registration fee, which covers a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary sessions, as well as admission to the Educational Workshops, Awards Gala, and Inspirational Breakfast. The Classy Carnivale ticket is NOT INCLUDED.

Late Registration- Graduate
$650

February 14, 2026 - March 13, 2026:

Active members of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. are required to register. The package includes the registration fee, which covers a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary sessions, as well as admission to the Educational Workshops, Awards Gala, and Inspirational Breakfast. The Classy Carnivale ticket is NOT INCLUDED.

Late Registration- Beta
$300

February 14, 2026 - March 13, 2026:

Active members of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. are required to register. The package includes the registration fee, which covers a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary sessions, as well as admission to the Educational Workshops, Awards Gala, and Inspirational Breakfast. The Classy Carnivale ticket is NOT INCLUDED.

Northeast Region Board of Directors
$100

The current BOD.

Past Regional Director/Past Supreme Basileus (NER only)
$150

Past RDs and Past Supreme Basilei from the Northeast Region only. Full conference package. Does not include the Classy Carnivale ticket

A-la-carte Registration Fee
$250

November 4, 2025 - February 13, 2026: This includes a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary.

NOTE: This must be purchased along with any A-la-carte tickets. (The finance team monitors registration.)

Late A-la-carte conference package
$575

February 14, 2026 - March 13, 2026:

This includes a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary Sessions.

NOTE: This must be purchased along with any à la carte tickets. (The finance team monitors registration.)

A-la-carte Educational Workshops
$150

Earn CNEs and expand your knowledge base during a full day of exciting workshops.

A-la-carte Awards Gala
$150
A-la-carte Inspirational Breakfast
$80

