74th Northeast Region Inc. Conference and Educational Workshops

November 4, 2025 - February 13, 2026: Active members of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. are required to register. The package includes the registration fee, which covers a conference bag, breakfast on Wednesday, the Opening Ceremony, Hospitality Night, and Plenary sessions, as well as admission to the Educational Workshops, Awards Gala, and Inspirational Breakfast. The Classy Carnivale ticket is NOT INCLUDED.