Jacqueline Hyde Program Sponsorships

Share a message with a cast member on our special shout-out page. A great way for family and friends who can't make it to the show to show their support! Limited to 50 words.
Stagebug Shout-Out (1/4 Page)
$25
Congratulate your young performer with a customized space in the program. Dimensions: 2.5x4 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected] (or send an image and text, and we'll design for you!)
Business Sponsorship (1/4 Page)
$25
Share about your business or organization with a customized space in the program. Business sponsorship also includes logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 4x2.5 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
Program Sponsorship (1/2 Page)
$45
Share about your business or organization with a customized space in the program. Business sponsorship also includes logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 4x5 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
Program Sponsorship (Full Page)
$85
Share about your business or organization with a customized space in the program. Full page sponsorship includes two free tickets and logo placement on Stagebugz Theatre website. Design dimensions: 5x8 in, email your design after purchase to [email protected].
Add a donation for Stagebugz Theatre
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!