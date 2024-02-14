Dinko De Mayo Pickleball Tournament

Free Margarita and T-Shirt included in registration fee. This platform ask for a donation. If you choose not to donate select " other". County Fire Pickleball is excited to host our Dinko De Mayo Tournament!! You Guessed it May 5th 2024 ( Check in begins at 7:30, games 8:00am) The Fiesta will be played at THe Paseo Club Valencia ( 27650 Dickason Drive) $50 a person (Includes Margarita and a t shirt) Our Fiesta will have three Divisions. these Divisions are open groups, we do not have an all male/ female /mixed division. Our vision is to have everyone have fun playing together. Beginners fixed doubles 3.0 and below Intermediate Fixed Doubles 3.5 Advance Fixed Doubles 4.0 and Above Medals will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams for each divisions Registration closes April 28 2024 Any question please Contact Armando661-794-0082 Events@CountyFirePickleball

Free Margarita and T-Shirt included in registration fee. This platform ask for a donation. If you choose not to donate select " other". County Fire Pickleball is excited to host our Dinko De Mayo Tournament!! You Guessed it May 5th 2024 ( Check in begins at 7:30, games 8:00am) The Fiesta will be played at THe Paseo Club Valencia ( 27650 Dickason Drive) $50 a person (Includes Margarita and a t shirt) Our Fiesta will have three Divisions. these Divisions are open groups, we do not have an all male/ female /mixed division. Our vision is to have everyone have fun playing together. Beginners fixed doubles 3.0 and below Intermediate Fixed Doubles 3.5 Advance Fixed Doubles 4.0 and Above Medals will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams for each divisions Registration closes April 28 2024 Any question please Contact Armando661-794-0082 Events@CountyFirePickleball

More details...