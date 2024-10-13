Family Farm Days November and December 2024

The admission to The Ranch during Family Farm Days is $20 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
The admission to The Ranch during Family Farm Days is $20 per child. Walk-ins without advance reservation are always $20. You can receive a discount if you are Military/First Responder or a Local Las Vegas Resident or affiliated with one of our community partners. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
HERO Admission - Child (2 to 17)
$10
If you are Active Duty, Veteran, or First Responder, your child's admission is just $10 per child, per visit. This also applies for Foster Parents to gain admission for their Foster and Adopted kids for just $10 per child, per visit. There is no charge for siblings ages 12 to 23 months, when accompanied by an older sibling.
If you are Active Duty, Veteran, or First Responder, your child's admission is just $10 per child, per visit. This also applies for Foster Parents to gain admission for their Foster and Adopted kids for just $10 per child, per visit. There is no charge for siblings ages 12 to 23 months, when accompanied by an older sibling.
Local Admission - Child (2 to 17)
$15
If you are a local resident, your child's admission is just $15 per child, per visit. There is no charge for siblings ages 12 to 23 months, when accompanied by an older sibling. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
If you are a local resident, your child's admission is just $15 per child, per visit. There is no charge for siblings ages 12 to 23 months, when accompanied by an older sibling. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
General Admission - Babies and Toddlers (6 months to 23 mos)
$10
If you are only visiting with a baby or toddler (ages 6 to 23 months) without an older sibling, admission is $10. Toddlers, ages 12 to 12 months, can fully participate in all activities but cannot ride a pony until they are 2 years old. If you are bringing a baby to see the animals (under 12 months), it's still $10 for you to visit The Ranch and walk around with the baby. They will enjoy the signs and sounds of The Ranch and petting the different animals is great for early childhood development.
If you are only visiting with a baby or toddler (ages 6 to 23 months) without an older sibling, admission is $10. Toddlers, ages 12 to 12 months, can fully participate in all activities but cannot ride a pony until they are 2 years old. If you are bringing a baby to see the animals (under 12 months), it's still $10 for you to visit The Ranch and walk around with the baby. They will enjoy the signs and sounds of The Ranch and petting the different animals is great for early childhood development.
Community Partner Admission - Child (2 to 17)
$10
We are proud to offer a HERO admission to our community partners includes Mama Social, Las Vegas Parents Club, Women Moving Mountains, Vegas Family Guide, Mommy and Me West, Dad Inc., and our other community partners. For more information on how to register your organization to become a Community Partner, please email [email protected].
We are proud to offer a HERO admission to our community partners includes Mama Social, Las Vegas Parents Club, Women Moving Mountains, Vegas Family Guide, Mommy and Me West, Dad Inc., and our other community partners. For more information on how to register your organization to become a Community Partner, please email [email protected].
General Admission - Adult (without children)
$10
NO NEED TO PURCHASE A TICKET IF YOU are visiting The Ranch WITH A CHILD OR GRANDCHILD. We only charge admission if visiting WITHOUT a child or grandchild. Your admission includes a tour of The Ranch and activities with our minis, but no adult horse riding during Family Farm Days. For information on adult horsemanship classes, please email [email protected].
NO NEED TO PURCHASE A TICKET IF YOU are visiting The Ranch WITH A CHILD OR GRANDCHILD. We only charge admission if visiting WITHOUT a child or grandchild. Your admission includes a tour of The Ranch and activities with our minis, but no adult horse riding during Family Farm Days. For information on adult horsemanship classes, please email [email protected].
General Admission - SENIOR
Free
For adults, 65 and older, we are giving you FREE Admission to visit The Ranch and our horses and farm animals during scheduled Family Farm Days. Please reserve your tickets here now.
For adults, 65 and older, we are giving you FREE Admission to visit The Ranch and our horses and farm animals during scheduled Family Farm Days. Please reserve your tickets here now.
General Admission Foster (ages 2 to 17)
$10
Admission for Foster children is $10 per child. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
Admission for Foster children is $10 per child. We never charge adults to accompany their children.
BAKE COOKIE SHOPPE PROMOTION (COUPON)
Free
We are partnering with Bake Cookie Shoppe to give their customers one free visit to The Ranch Las Vegas. Your visit includes a Horse Ride for children ages 2 to 17. Adults may ride for $10. Must show coupon from BAKE to redeem this offer.
We are partnering with Bake Cookie Shoppe to give their customers one free visit to The Ranch Las Vegas. Your visit includes a Horse Ride for children ages 2 to 17. Adults may ride for $10. Must show coupon from BAKE to redeem this offer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!