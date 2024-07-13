U.C. Taxi, car and limo service.'s raffle.

There are 100 raffle tickets at $25 each. You can buy as many as you want. There will be 11 winners. The first place winner gets $250, there will be 5 second place winners who will get $75 each, and there will be 5 third place winners who will get $50 each. Please share with friends and family. The more people donate, the bigger the prices and the faster the raffles pay out Thank you for supporting the organization that gives back. THANK YOU!

There are 100 raffle tickets at $25 each. You can buy as many as you want. There will be 11 winners. The first place winner gets $250, there will be 5 second place winners who will get $75 each, and there will be 5 third place winners who will get $50 each. Please share with friends and family. The more people donate, the bigger the prices and the faster the raffles pay out Thank you for supporting the organization that gives back. THANK YOU!

More details...