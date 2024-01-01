Marquette Gridiron Club Progressive Raffle 2024 - ONLY 1000 tickets sold! Winning tickets will be drawn at halftime of each of the 9 MSHS Varsity Football regular season games. Prizes start at $100 week one and increase by $100 each week. Winning tickets are returned to the pot each week as weekly winners remain eligible for subsequent weekly drawings.





Potential BONUS drawing! - If the MSHS varsity football team makes it to the playoffs, there will be a final $1000 prize winning ticket drawn at halftime of their first playoff game!