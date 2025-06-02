2026 Honduras Outreach Team travellers

Businesses can sponsor our team members, as part of Involved To Impact's program sponsor levels. This level of sponsorship entitles business to a business logo on our team shirts as well as daily shout-outs during service trip, businesses may choose a fundraising event to highlight where they will be invited to send a designee.

Businesses can sponsor our team members, as part of Involved To Impact's program sponsor levels. This level of sponsorship entitles business to a business logo on our team shirts as well as daily shout-outs during service trip, businesses may choose a fundraising event to highlight where they will be invited to send a designee.

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