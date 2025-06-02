2026 Honduras Outreach Team travellers

Businesses can sponsor our team members, as part of Involved To Impact's program sponsor levels. This level of sponsorship entitles business to a business logo on our team shirts as well as daily shout-outs during service trip, businesses may choose a fundraising event to highlight where they will be invited to send a designee.
Businesses can sponsor our team members, as part of Involved To Impact's program sponsor levels. This level of sponsorship entitles business to a business logo on our team shirts as well as daily shout-outs during service trip, businesses may choose a fundraising event to highlight where they will be invited to send a designee.
Away Team member deposit
$500
This donation supports the Honduras Outreach Team program. Final approval for trip eligibility and arrangements to travel are subject to review by I2I board and will be determined by application and participation
This donation supports the Honduras Outreach Team program. Final approval for trip eligibility and arrangements to travel are subject to review by I2I board and will be determined by application and participation
General Team member
Free
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