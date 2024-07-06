For Pet's Sake Rescue's Shop

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Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price Includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (Small): Neck 14in - 21 in & Girth 18in - 22 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (Medium): Neck 17in - 25 in & Girth 22in - 29 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 24in - 37 in & Girth 30in - 39 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XXLarge): Neck 25in -40in & Girth 35in-49in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XXLarge): Neck 25in -40in & Girth 35in-49in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (Small): Neck 14in - 21 in & Girth 18in - 22 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (Medium): Neck 17in - 25 in & Girth 22in - 29 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XXLarge): Neck 25in -40in & Girth 35in-49in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 24in - 37 in & Girth 30in - 39 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (M): Neck 15in - 23 in & Girth 22in - 28 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (L): Neck 18in - 28 in & Girth 26in - 35 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 22in - 34 in & Girth 28in - 40 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (Small): Neck 14in - 22 in & Girth 17in - 23 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (M): Neck 15in - 23 in & Girth 22in - 28 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (L): Neck 18in - 28 in & Girth 26in - 35 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 22in - 34 in & Girth 28in - 40 in
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this harness: Girth 28in-36in & weight 50-90 lbs
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 15in -17in & Girth 16in - 19in.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches & Neck 18 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 20.5 inches & Girth 33 inches & Neck 20 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 20.5 inches & Girth 33 inches & Neck 20 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 20.5 inches & Girth 33 inches. (Photo with dogs to see size, XL on Great Dane)
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17 inches; Chest 20 - 27 inches; Neck 14 - 20 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17 inches; Chest 20 - 27 inches; Neck 14 - 20 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17 inches; Chest 20 - 27 inches; Neck 14 - 20 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches & Neck 18 inches.
Price includes Shipping.
Price includes Shipping.
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