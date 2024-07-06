For Pet's Sake Rescue

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For Pet's Sake Rescue

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For Pet's Sake Rescue's Shop

Dark Blue Hoodie (Size: Small) item
Dark Blue Hoodie (Size: Small)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

Dark Blue Hoodie (Size: XL) item
Dark Blue Hoodie (Size: XL)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

Grey Hoodie (Size: Small) item
Grey Hoodie (Size: Small) item
Grey Hoodie (Size: Small)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

Grey Hoodie (Size: Medium) item
Grey Hoodie (Size: Medium) item
Grey Hoodie (Size: Medium)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

Grey Hoodie (Size: XL) item
Grey Hoodie (Size: XL) item
Grey Hoodie (Size: XL)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

Pink Hoodie (Size: X Large) item
Pink Hoodie (Size: X Large) item
Pink Hoodie (Size: X Large)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

You Got This T-shirt (Size: Medium) item
You Got This T-shirt (Size: Medium) item
You Got This T-shirt (Size: Medium)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

You Got This T-shirt (Size: Large) item
You Got This T-shirt (Size: Large) item
You Got This T-shirt (Size: Large)
$10

Price Includes Shipping.

Flower Hoodie/Costume (Size: Small) item
Flower Hoodie/Costume (Size: Small) item
Flower Hoodie/Costume (Size: Small)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Flower Hoodie/Costume (Size: Medium) item
Flower Hoodie/Costume (Size: Medium) item
Flower Hoodie/Costume (Size: Medium)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Medium) item
Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Medium) item
Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Medium) item
Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Medium)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Large) item
Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Large) item
Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Large) item
Tux Shirt & Vest (Size: Large)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size Small) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size Small)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (Small): Neck 14in - 21 in & Girth 18in - 22 in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size Medium) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size Medium)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (Medium): Neck 17in - 25 in & Girth 22in - 29 in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size: XL) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size: XL)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 24in - 37 in & Girth 30in - 39 in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size: XXL) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Blue - Size: XXL)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (XXLarge): Neck 25in -40in & Girth 35in-49in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Orange - Size: XXLarge) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Orange - Size: XXLarge)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (XXLarge): Neck 25in -40in & Girth 35in-49in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size Small) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size Small)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (Small): Neck 14in - 21 in & Girth 18in - 22 in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size Medium) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size Medium)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (Medium): Neck 17in - 25 in & Girth 22in - 29 in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size: XXLarge) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size: XXLarge)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (XXLarge): Neck 25in -40in & Girth 35in-49in

Price includes Shipping.

Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size: XL) item
Ultimate Security Harness (Purple - Size: XL)
$30

Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 24in - 37 in & Girth 30in - 39 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Orange - Size M) item
Rope Harness (Orange - Size M)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (M): Neck 15in - 23 in & Girth 22in - 28 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Orange - Size L) item
Rope Harness (Orange - Size L)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (L): Neck 18in - 28 in & Girth 26in - 35 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Orange - Size XL) item
Rope Harness (Orange - Size XL)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 22in - 34 in & Girth 28in - 40 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Blue - Size Small) item
Rope Harness (Blue - Size Small)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (Small): Neck 14in - 22 in & Girth 17in - 23 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Blue - Size M) item
Rope Harness (Blue - Size M)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (M): Neck 15in - 23 in & Girth 22in - 28 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Blue - Size L) item
Rope Harness (Blue - Size L)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (L): Neck 18in - 28 in & Girth 26in - 35 in

Price includes Shipping.

Rope Harness (Blue - Size XL) item
Rope Harness (Blue - Size XL)
$20

Sizing for this Harness (XL): Neck 22in - 34 in & Girth 28in - 40 in

Price includes Shipping.

Orange Coastal Harness (Size: L) item
Orange Coastal Harness (Size: L)
$15

Sizing for this harness: Girth 28in-36in & weight 50-90 lbs

Price includes Shipping.

Yeti Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Yeti Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 15in -17in & Girth 16in - 19in.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Green Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Green Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Green Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Small) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Small) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Small)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Large) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Large) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: Large)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches & Neck 18 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: X Large) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: X Large) item
Top Paw Grey Stripped Sweater (Size: X Large)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 20.5 inches & Girth 33 inches & Neck 20 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Pink Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Pink Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Pink Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Grey Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Grey Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Grey Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Pink Stripped Sweater (Size: Small) item
Top Paw Pink Stripped Sweater (Size: Small)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Pink Stripped Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Top Paw Pink Stripped Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Top Paw Pink Stripped Sweater (Size: Large) item
Top Paw Pink Stripped Sweater (Size: Large)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Small) item
Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Small)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Large) item
Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Large)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: X Large) item
Blue Cable Knit Sweater (Size: X Large)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 20.5 inches & Girth 33 inches & Neck 20 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Tan Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Tan Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Medium) item
Tan Cable Knit Sweater (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Grey Puffer Jacket (Size: Small) item
Grey Puffer Jacket (Size: Small)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Grey Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Grey Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Grey Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)

Price includes Shipping.

Green Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Green Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Green Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)

Price includes Shipping.

Pink Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Small) item
Pink Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Small)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Pink Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Pink Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Pink Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Large) item
Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: Large)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: XL) item
Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: XL) item
Blue Polka Dot Puffer Jacket (Size: XL)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 20.5 inches & Girth 33 inches. (Photo with dogs to see size, XL on Great Dane)

Price includes Shipping.

Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Small) item
Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Small)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 19 inches & Neck 12 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium) item
Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Medium)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 13.5 inches & Girth 22 inches. (Photo with cat to see size, M on 12lb Siamese)

Price includes Shipping.

Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Large) item
Pink Puffer Jacket (Size: Large)
$15

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

15 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash item
15 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash
$10

Price includes Shipping.

15 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash (Black) item
15 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash (Black)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

20 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash item
20 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash
$10

Price includes Shipping.

30 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash item
30 Foot Cotton Web Training Leash
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Son of a Nut Shirt (Size Medium) item
Son of a Nut Shirt (Size Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17 inches; Chest 20 - 27 inches; Neck 14 - 20 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Merry and Bright Shirt (Size: Medium) item
Merry and Bright Shirt (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17 inches; Chest 20 - 27 inches; Neck 14 - 20 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Official Cookie Taster (Size: Medium) item
Official Cookie Taster (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17 inches; Chest 20 - 27 inches; Neck 14 - 20 inches.

Price includes Shipping.

Merry Christmas Shirt with Hood (Size: Medium) item
Merry Christmas Shirt with Hood (Size: Medium)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Peace Button Up (Size: Medium) item
Peace Button Up (Size: Medium) item
Peace Button Up (Size: Medium)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 11.5 inches & Girth 22 inches & Neck 14 inches.


Price includes Shipping.

N-Sync Tee (Size: Medium) item
N-Sync Tee (Size: Medium) item
N-Sync Tee (Size: Medium)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

Purple Button Up (Size: Large) item
Purple Button Up (Size: Large) item
Purple Button Up (Size: Large)
$10

Sizing for this piece of clothing: Length 17.5 inches & Girth 29 inches & Neck 18 inches.


Price includes Shipping.

"Pet Me I'm Irish" tee (Size: Medium) item
"Pet Me I'm Irish" tee (Size: Medium) item
"Pet Me I'm Irish" tee (Size: Medium)
$10

Price includes Shipping.

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