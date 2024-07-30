First Ever Nama Yatra Music Concert by Kum. Sivasri in North Carolina (Free for Children under 10)

Limited Seats! Get ready for the ultimate concert experience! With Divine seating, you'll enjoy the music from the front rows, giving you the best view and an unforgettable experience. Plus, you'll receive complimentary dinner, newly launched "Guruji - A missionary" ebook, and a photo shoot with the artist. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity!

Limited Seats! Get ready for the ultimate concert experience! With Divine seating, you'll enjoy the music from the front rows, giving you the best view and an unforgettable experience. Plus, you'll receive complimentary dinner, newly launched "Guruji - A missionary" ebook, and a photo shoot with the artist. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity!

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