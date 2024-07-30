Gnanananda Seva Samajam Inc

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Gnanananda Seva Samajam Inc

About this event

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First Ever Nama Yatra Music Concert by Kum. Sivasri in North Carolina (Free for Children under 10)

500 Weaver Dairy Rd

Chapel Hill, NC 27514, USA

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$

Divine Seating
$250
Limited Seats! Get ready for the ultimate concert experience! With Divine seating, you'll enjoy the music from the front rows, giving you the best view and an unforgettable experience. Plus, you'll receive complimentary dinner, newly launched "Guruji - A missionary" ebook, and a photo shoot with the artist. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity!
Bliss Seating
$100
Experience the ultimate comfort and view with our Bliss seating ticket! Get closer to the podium for an unparalleled visual and sound experience. Plus, you'll receive the newly launched eBook, "Guruji - A Missionary." Enjoy every moment with enhanced sightlines and crystal-clear audio!
Harmony Seating
$75
Enjoy the event with fantastic viewing and sound experience, putting you in the seats close to the stage.
Serenity Seating
$50
Enjoy the event with a good view of the artists and sound experience!
Devotion Seating
$35
Enjoy a great musical experience!
Child Under 10
Free
Child under 10 attend free. Add this ticket if you have an accompanying child under 10. You will be asked to provide name of the child and proof of DOB during checkin.
Senior Seating
$50
This seating offers wheel chair access for comfortable experience for seniors. Enjoy a great musical experience!

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