Pawsitivity Rescue Inc’s Feral Food Request

One bag of dry cat food. Sizes, brands, and flavor will vary based on what donations we recieve. Only 1 bag per month is authorized unless we are in surplus or are depleted, in which our volunteers will dispense accordingly.

One bag of dry cat food. Sizes, brands, and flavor will vary based on what donations we recieve. Only 1 bag per month is authorized unless we are in surplus or are depleted, in which our volunteers will dispense accordingly.

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