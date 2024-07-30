Pawsitivity Rescue Inc’s Feral Food Request

One bag of dry cat food. Sizes, brands, and flavor will vary based on what donations we recieve. Only 1 bag per month is authorized unless we are in surplus or are depleted, in which our volunteers will dispense accordingly.
One bag of dry cat food. Sizes, brands, and flavor will vary based on what donations we recieve. Only 1 bag per month is authorized unless we are in surplus or are depleted, in which our volunteers will dispense accordingly.
Wet Cat Food Cans
Free
Sizes, brands, and flavor will vary based on what donations we recieve. Only 5-10 cans per month is authorized if stock allows it.
Sizes, brands, and flavor will vary based on what donations we recieve. Only 5-10 cans per month is authorized if stock allows it.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!