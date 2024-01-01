Sponsor the 2024 Home & Garden Tour Fundraiser!

Hello Neighbor!

We represent the Collingswood Civic Collective, a passionate community-driven organization. Our mission is to enhance and support community connections through educational and charitable events, while linking volunteers with opportunities to serve. We strive to foster neighborhood pride and a respectful and inclusive community while cultivating new public gardens and preserving historic architecture.

We wholeheartedly recognize and appreciate the positive impact your business has on our community. As a testament to this, we extend a warm invitation to you: Would you consider becoming a valued sponsor for our organization and our upcoming Home & Garden Tour? Your support would be an honor and would contribute significantly to our shared goals.





Why Donate?

Exposure: Your company will be connected with hundreds of tour guests, homeowners, and other small-business owners in the greater Collingswood area, potentially driving new customers to your business.

Impact: Every dollar you contribute supports Collingswood Civic Collective events, resources for our community, and our goals to provide opportunities for neighborhood beautification. Your donation will make a tangible difference in what we can offer our residents.

Tax Deductibility: The Collingswood Civic Collective is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and your donation is tax-deductible. By supporting us, you not only help our cause but also receive potential tax benefits.

How You Can Help?

Financial Contribution: Your generosity, regardless of the amount, makes a significant difference. You can donate securely through our website [link to donation page] or by reaching out to us directly.

Corporate Sponsorship: If you’re affiliated with a company, we invite you to explore becoming a corporate sponsor. We offer diverse sponsorship levels, each with distinct benefits for your brand.

In-Kind Donations: We highly value in-kind donations of goods or services. Your contribution directly enhances our operations and mission.

What you get!





The Roof Raiser Sponsor - One Spot Available (Deadline: May 15th) $2,500

As our primary event sponsor, your name is prominently featured on all materials and items related to the event. Think “2024 Home & Garden Tour sponsored by [your company]!”

• Sponsorship exclusivity

• Logo on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com

• Full page ad on Tour pamphlet

• 6 tickets to the Tour

• Business featured in newsletter to members

• Business and logo featured in social media post for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” series.

• Business and logo in social media story for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” series

• Business and logo on sponsor poster at event.

• Business and logo on event posters.

• Special mention in event press release

• Set up your display table or provide giveaways at the event.





Patio Patron Sponsor - Four Spots Available $500

• Logo on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com

• Coupon or quarter page ad on Tour pamphlet.

• 4 tix to the Tour

• Business and logo featured in newsletter post to members

• Business and logo featured in social media post for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” series

• Business and logo in social media story for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” series

• Business and logo on sponsor poster at event.

• Set up your branded display table or provide giveaways at the event





Foundation Friend Sponsor - $150 (unlimited)

• Logo on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com

• 2 tix to the Tour

• Repost and shout out in a social media story for “Home and Garden Tour Sponsors” series

• Business and logo on sponsor poster at event.





Brick Buddy Sponsor - $50 (unlimited)

• Your name listed on CollingswoodCivicCollective.com

• Your company name listed on the event signage and the official sponsor list!

• Your name listed on the official social media channels, thanking you for your support.





Donation in Kind Sponsor

• Food, printed materials (bags, pamphlets), gift cards, coupons, swag bag gifts, etc.

• Sponsor benefits offered will match sponsorship packages above.





Monetary Donations

• Donations of any amount are always welcome.





Let’s make a difference together! Through your donation, we can strengthen our community collaboration and make meaningful contributions together. Please visit our website to learn more about us and our mission and explore ways to get involved. Feel free to reach out to us directly if you have any questions or would like additional information. Thank you for considering our request!

With gratitude,





Andrea Wedo, President 302-897-3499

Jen Whary, Vice-President 610-413-0953

Home & Garden Tour Co-Chairs

[email protected]

CollingswoodCivicCollective.com