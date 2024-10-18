Non Profit October Launch

Your contribution covers all you need to get your non profit established, integrated and funded. State and Federal applications are included, as well as State filing fees. (The Federal filing is 275 and due upon your submission. You will also receive a tax deduction for this investment!

Your contribution covers all you need to get your non profit established, integrated and funded. State and Federal applications are included, as well as State filing fees. (The Federal filing is 275 and due upon your submission. You will also receive a tax deduction for this investment!

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