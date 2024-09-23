Dots Friends' Raffle

Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Free Annual Pet Exam - CAT PACKAGE.
Cat Package Includes: Wellness Exam; FELV, Rabies, & FVRCP Vaccines; & Fecal Test. Estimated Value $183
TLC Animal Hospital
14870 Space Center Blvd., Suite L
Houston, TX 77062
Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Free Annual Pet Exam - CAT PACKAGE.
Cat Package Includes: Wellness Exam; FELV, Rabies, & FVRCP Vaccines; & Fecal Test. Estimated Value $183
TLC Animal Hospital
14870 Space Center Blvd., Suite L
Houston, TX 77062
One raffle ticket - Free Annual Pet Exam - DOG
$5
Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Free Annual Pet Exam - DOG PACKAGE.
Dog Package Includes: Wellness Exam; DHPP, Rabies, & Bordetella Vaccines; Heartworm Test; & Fecal Test Estimated Value $225
TLC Animal Hospital
14870 Space Center Blvd., Suite L
Houston, TX 77062
Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Free Annual Pet Exam - DOG PACKAGE.
Dog Package Includes: Wellness Exam; DHPP, Rabies, & Bordetella Vaccines; Heartworm Test; & Fecal Test Estimated Value $225
TLC Animal Hospital
14870 Space Center Blvd., Suite L
Houston, TX 77062
One raffle Ticket - Weekend Lodging Package
$5
Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Weekend Lodging Package.
Package includes: 2 Nights of Boarding + Bath, Brush & Nail Trim in Grooming Salon
Restrictions: Advance reservations and current vaccinations are required. Estimated Value of $150
Rover Oaks Pet Resort
2550 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054
Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Weekend Lodging Package.
Package includes: 2 Nights of Boarding + Bath, Brush & Nail Trim in Grooming Salon
Restrictions: Advance reservations and current vaccinations are required. Estimated Value of $150
Rover Oaks Pet Resort
2550 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054
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