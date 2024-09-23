Dots Friends' Raffle

Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Weekend Lodging Package. Package includes: 2 Nights of Boarding + Bath, Brush & Nail Trim in Grooming Salon Restrictions: Advance reservations and current vaccinations are required. Estimated Value of $150 Rover Oaks Pet Resort 2550 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054

Includes one chance to win our raffle for the Weekend Lodging Package. Package includes: 2 Nights of Boarding + Bath, Brush & Nail Trim in Grooming Salon Restrictions: Advance reservations and current vaccinations are required. Estimated Value of $150 Rover Oaks Pet Resort 2550 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77054

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