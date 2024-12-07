Friday, December 6, 2024 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Variety Show and Bake Sale
Saturday, December 7, 2024 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Festival of Wreaths, Gingerbread Making Contest, Pictures and Hot Chocolate with Santa, and Silent Auction
Full Price
$4.00 - Adults
$2.00 - Children
WANT TO SAVE?
Get 50% off per ticket with a food donation
$2.00 - Adults, with minimum of 1 food donation item
$1.00 - Children, with minimum of 1 food donation item
Children 2 and under are free
Food bank items should be non-perishable. For Foodbank guidelines see PAGE 8 ONLY click here.
WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT ANY FOODS THAT ARE : Shelf-Stable Dry, Canned and Bottled Foods.