The Old Grantsville Church
Saturday, December 7, 2024, 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

297 W Clark St, Grantsville, UT 84029, USA

Friday, December 6, 2024              7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Variety Show and Bake Sale


Saturday, December 7, 2024         4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Festival of Wreaths, Gingerbread Making Contest, Pictures and Hot Chocolate with Santa,  and Silent Auction


Full Price 

$4.00  -  Adults

$2.00  -  Children 


WANT TO SAVE?

Get 50% off per ticket with a food donation

$2.00 -  Adults,  with minimum of 1 food donation item

$1.00 - Children, with minimum of 1 food donation item


Children 2 and under are free


Food bank items should be non-perishable. For Foodbank guidelines see PAGE 8 ONLY click here. 

WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT ANY FOODS THAT ARE : Shelf-Stable Dry, Canned and Bottled Foods.

