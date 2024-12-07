Friday, December 6, 2024 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Variety Show and Bake Sale





Saturday, December 7, 2024 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Festival of Wreaths, Gingerbread Making Contest, Pictures and Hot Chocolate with Santa, and Silent Auction





Full Price

$4.00 - Adults

$2.00 - Children





WANT TO SAVE?

Get 50% off per ticket with a food donation

$2.00 - Adults, with minimum of 1 food donation item

$1.00 - Children, with minimum of 1 food donation item





Children 2 and under are free





Food bank items should be non-perishable. For Foodbank guidelines see PAGE 8 ONLY click here.

WE WILL ONLY ACCEPT ANY FOODS THAT ARE : Shelf-Stable Dry, Canned and Bottled Foods.