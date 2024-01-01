HB Rebels Tumbling Clinics Spring 2024

We are offering classes/clinics on Saturday mornings from March through June 2024 for athletes interested working on beginner and intermediate level tumbling skills! Athletes must also Register at www.hbrebels.com





9AM - 10AM LEVEL 1: Beginner tumbling (somersaults, cartwheels, front/back walkovers).

10AM - 11AM LEVEL 2: Intermediate tumbling (handsprings, running tumbling)

***MUST have fluid back walkover alone to attend LEVEL 2 class ***





COST: $10.00/class. Pay as you go.

Payment collected via Zeffy (electronic), cash or check at drop off.





Here is the location schedule for the gymnastics clinics:

LEVEL 1 - 9AM - 10AM

LEVEL 2 - 10AM - 11AM (MUST have fluid back walkover without spotter for level 2)





March 9- HUES Cafeteria

March 16 - HBMS MPR

March 23 - HBMS MPR

March 30 - HUES Cafeteria

April 6 - HBMS MPR

April 13- HUES Cafeteria

April 20 - HBMS MPR

May 4- HBMS MPR

May 11- HBMS MPR

May 18- HBMS MPR

May 25- HUES Cafeteria

June 1- HBMS MPR

June 8- HBMS MPR

June 15- HBMS MPR







