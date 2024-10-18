2024 Fall Festival

Children under 4 and adults over 65 are free Includes: petting zoo, face painting, Photo Booth, carnival games, popcorn, cotton candy, inflatable games, 4 raffle tickets, a DJ and more... Raffle Tickets can be used for cotton candy, water, popcorn, and raffle items. Each entry ticket includes 4 Raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event. Dunk Tank tickets are available for purchase at the carnival. $12 for 2 dunk tank tickets. Teachers get to keep all the money they earn getting dunked!

Children under 4 and adults over 65 are free Includes: petting zoo, face painting, Photo Booth, carnival games, popcorn, cotton candy, inflatable games, 4 raffle tickets, a DJ and more... Raffle Tickets can be used for cotton candy, water, popcorn, and raffle items. Each entry ticket includes 4 Raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event. Dunk Tank tickets are available for purchase at the carnival. $12 for 2 dunk tank tickets. Teachers get to keep all the money they earn getting dunked!

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