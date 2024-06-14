Network and Shop for a Cause: Join our Fundraiser at Double D's - The only networking with a vibe

Gift Basket with Curado Tequila Expressions & Branded Merch - Valued at $250. Win the Ultimate Tequila Gift Basket! 🤗 Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Basket featuring 3 Curado Tequila Expressions—Cupreata, Blue, and Espadin—plus exclusive branded merchandise! Elevate your tequila game with these premium, hand-crafted spirits and stylish swag. Why wait? Enter the raffle now for your chance to win this luxurious prize! Buy your raffle ticket today and sip in style! 🔥 *For pick up only, no shipping available* Courtesy of Curado Tequila. Inspired by industry legend Tomas Estes, Curado is the world’s first tequila to be infused with cooked agave. Curado uses 100% Blanco tequila from renowned Master Distiller Carlos Camarena as a base, before infusing the liquid with pieces of cooked agave using a patented process. The cooked agave in Curado infusions comes from a variety of regions in Mexico including Jalisco, Oaxaca, and Michoacan. Each variety of agave used for the infusion is cooked using the traditional methods of its respective region and imparts a natural color and slight sweetness to Curado.

Gift Basket with Curado Tequila Expressions & Branded Merch - Valued at $250. Win the Ultimate Tequila Gift Basket! 🤗 Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Basket featuring 3 Curado Tequila Expressions—Cupreata, Blue, and Espadin—plus exclusive branded merchandise! Elevate your tequila game with these premium, hand-crafted spirits and stylish swag. Why wait? Enter the raffle now for your chance to win this luxurious prize! Buy your raffle ticket today and sip in style! 🔥 *For pick up only, no shipping available* Courtesy of Curado Tequila. Inspired by industry legend Tomas Estes, Curado is the world’s first tequila to be infused with cooked agave. Curado uses 100% Blanco tequila from renowned Master Distiller Carlos Camarena as a base, before infusing the liquid with pieces of cooked agave using a patented process. The cooked agave in Curado infusions comes from a variety of regions in Mexico including Jalisco, Oaxaca, and Michoacan. Each variety of agave used for the infusion is cooked using the traditional methods of its respective region and imparts a natural color and slight sweetness to Curado.

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