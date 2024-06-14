Network and Shop for a Cause: Join our Fundraiser at Double D's - The only networking with a vibe
Original Interactive Artwork Produced & Signed by Allo
$20
Original Interactive Artwork Produced and Signed by Allo - Valued at $800
Two winners will be announced. One winner x ticket.
Win an Original Interactive Masterpiece by Allo! 🎨
Don't miss your chance to own an original, interactive artwork produced and signed by Allo! Valued at $800, this unique piece from the "Masters" series combines cubism with cutting-edge augmented reality (AR). Download the app to see the inspiration behind the work in real time and bring your artwork to life.
Buy your raffle ticket today and elevate your art collection! 🤌
Courtesy of Allo -- AKA. Manuel Herrera.
“Masters” is a cubist, interactive, (AR)t series by Allo.
https://mstrs.com/
Original Interactive Artwork Produced and Signed by Allo - Valued at $800
Two winners will be announced. One winner x ticket.
Win an Original Interactive Masterpiece by Allo! 🎨
Don't miss your chance to own an original, interactive artwork produced and signed by Allo! Valued at $800, this unique piece from the "Masters" series combines cubism with cutting-edge augmented reality (AR). Download the app to see the inspiration behind the work in real time and bring your artwork to life.
Buy your raffle ticket today and elevate your art collection! 🤌
Courtesy of Allo -- AKA. Manuel Herrera.
“Masters” is a cubist, interactive, (AR)t series by Allo.
https://mstrs.com/
Fine Art Photography Print Produced & Signed by Samuel Ryde
$20
Fine Art Photography Print Produced and Signed by Samuel Ryde - Valued at $600. One winner only.
Enter now for your chance to own a fine art photography print produced and signed by Samuel Ryde! 📸
Valued at $600, this stunning piece captures the unnoticed objects and architecture of everyday life through Samuel's unique lens. From hand dryers in washrooms to telephone boxes on street corners, his work reveals the hidden stories and characters in unremarkable spaces.
Enter the raffle now for your chance to own a piece of contemporary photographic art!
Enrich your art collection with a remarkable piece by Samuel Ryde, all the way from London! 😙
Courtesy of Samuel Ryde.
Samuel Ryde, a London-based photographer, gained acclaim with his debut book ‘Hand Dryers,’ featuring a foreword by Sir James Dyson. This pioneering book, published by Unicorn in 2020, documents industrial objects in a new light and has been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, and New York Magazine.
https://samuelryde.com/
Fine Art Photography Print Produced and Signed by Samuel Ryde - Valued at $600. One winner only.
Enter now for your chance to own a fine art photography print produced and signed by Samuel Ryde! 📸
Valued at $600, this stunning piece captures the unnoticed objects and architecture of everyday life through Samuel's unique lens. From hand dryers in washrooms to telephone boxes on street corners, his work reveals the hidden stories and characters in unremarkable spaces.
Enter the raffle now for your chance to own a piece of contemporary photographic art!
Enrich your art collection with a remarkable piece by Samuel Ryde, all the way from London! 😙
Courtesy of Samuel Ryde.
Samuel Ryde, a London-based photographer, gained acclaim with his debut book ‘Hand Dryers,’ featuring a foreword by Sir James Dyson. This pioneering book, published by Unicorn in 2020, documents industrial objects in a new light and has been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, and New York Magazine.
https://samuelryde.com/
Fine Art Painting Produced and Signed by Assandre JB
$20
Fine Art Painting Produced and Signed by Assandre JB - Valued at $3,000.
One winner only.
Win a Masterpiece by Assandre JB! 😽
Currently featured at Daisha Art Gallery, Assandre JB's artwork is acclaimed by local art connoisseurs and has been showcased at prestigious art fairs, including The Other Art Fair.
Enter our raffle for a chance to own an exquisite fine art painting by renowned artist Assandre JB. This stunning piece, valued at $3,000, is not just a painting—it's a collector's dream, produced and signed by the artist himself.
Courtesy of Assandre JB.
Assandre JB is a celebrated fine-arts painter based in Dallas, Texas. Using acrylic paint as his primary medium, Assandre infuses his subjects with vibrant personality and color. His work draws inspiration from animation, music, pop culture, and literature, reflecting the rich tapestry of his everyday life.
https://daishaboardgallery.com/assandre-jean-baptiste/
Fine Art Painting Produced and Signed by Assandre JB - Valued at $3,000.
One winner only.
Win a Masterpiece by Assandre JB! 😽
Currently featured at Daisha Art Gallery, Assandre JB's artwork is acclaimed by local art connoisseurs and has been showcased at prestigious art fairs, including The Other Art Fair.
Enter our raffle for a chance to own an exquisite fine art painting by renowned artist Assandre JB. This stunning piece, valued at $3,000, is not just a painting—it's a collector's dream, produced and signed by the artist himself.
Courtesy of Assandre JB.
Assandre JB is a celebrated fine-arts painter based in Dallas, Texas. Using acrylic paint as his primary medium, Assandre infuses his subjects with vibrant personality and color. His work draws inspiration from animation, music, pop culture, and literature, reflecting the rich tapestry of his everyday life.
https://daishaboardgallery.com/assandre-jean-baptiste/
Private Tasting at The Algiers Club for You and 5 Guests
$20
Private Tasting at The Algiers Club for You and 5 Guests - Valued at $500.
Your Exclusive Experience Awaits!
Ready for a taste of luxury? Grab your raffle ticket now for a chance to win a private tasting at an exclusive members-only club! Enjoy Welcome Cocktails, followed by a tasting flight of 4 premium spirits of your choice for you and five guests. Savor the elegance and exclusivity—buy a ticket today and indulge in this one-of-a-kind experience! 🥂
Why wait? Your voice matters. Enter now!
Courtesy of The Algiers Club.
The Algiers is an exclusive, members-only space for spirits aficionados and cigar enthusiasts to experience craft and quality in a relaxed, private, all-inclusive environment. Our focus is on premium craft spirits, independent brands, and highly regarded mixology, offers members an experience unparalleled in Dallas. Members can utilize the club to entertain friends and colleagues, take business meetings, or just relax and try new pours.
Private Tasting at The Algiers Club for You and 5 Guests - Valued at $500.
Your Exclusive Experience Awaits!
Ready for a taste of luxury? Grab your raffle ticket now for a chance to win a private tasting at an exclusive members-only club! Enjoy Welcome Cocktails, followed by a tasting flight of 4 premium spirits of your choice for you and five guests. Savor the elegance and exclusivity—buy a ticket today and indulge in this one-of-a-kind experience! 🥂
Why wait? Your voice matters. Enter now!
Courtesy of The Algiers Club.
The Algiers is an exclusive, members-only space for spirits aficionados and cigar enthusiasts to experience craft and quality in a relaxed, private, all-inclusive environment. Our focus is on premium craft spirits, independent brands, and highly regarded mixology, offers members an experience unparalleled in Dallas. Members can utilize the club to entertain friends and colleagues, take business meetings, or just relax and try new pours.
8 Private Classes for a Month w/ Certified Personal Trainer
$20
8 Private Classes for a Month with Equinox Personal Trainer - Valued at $800.
Looking and feeling good has never been easier! 💪
Transform your fitness journey with 8 private classes for one month with Victoria, your certified personal trainer. This exclusive experience offers personalized training to help you achieve your health goals.
Remember, the only impossible journey is the one you never begin!
Don't wait and get started. 👊
Courtesy of Victoria Athletics.
Victoria is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist renowned for transforming lives at Equinox and Cyclebar Uptown. No stranger to hard work and sweat, she brings energy and positivity to every group and private class, making her the life of the party and an inspiration to all her clients.
8 Private Classes for a Month with Equinox Personal Trainer - Valued at $800.
Looking and feeling good has never been easier! 💪
Transform your fitness journey with 8 private classes for one month with Victoria, your certified personal trainer. This exclusive experience offers personalized training to help you achieve your health goals.
Remember, the only impossible journey is the one you never begin!
Don't wait and get started. 👊
Courtesy of Victoria Athletics.
Victoria is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist renowned for transforming lives at Equinox and Cyclebar Uptown. No stranger to hard work and sweat, she brings energy and positivity to every group and private class, making her the life of the party and an inspiration to all her clients.
Ten Spinning Classes for a Month at Cyclebar x 2 Packs
$15
Two Packs of Ten Spinning Classes for a Month at Cyclebar Uptown and Preston Forest - Valued at $250 for each pack.
Two winners will be announced.
Your summer body awaits! 🔥
Sweat and get fit with the best vibes and crew. Get stronger and have fun with this pack of ten spinning classes for a month. See and feel the difference.
Don't wait and start sweating! 💪
Courtesy of Cyclebar.
CycleBar offers a unique premium indoor cycling experience. Enjoy a full-body workout and ride with the best beats and instructors in Dallas.
Two Packs of Ten Spinning Classes for a Month at Cyclebar Uptown and Preston Forest - Valued at $250 for each pack.
Two winners will be announced.
Your summer body awaits! 🔥
Sweat and get fit with the best vibes and crew. Get stronger and have fun with this pack of ten spinning classes for a month. See and feel the difference.
Don't wait and start sweating! 💪
Courtesy of Cyclebar.
CycleBar offers a unique premium indoor cycling experience. Enjoy a full-body workout and ride with the best beats and instructors in Dallas.
Two Hours of Studio Time to Record your Podcast
$10
Two Hours of Studio Time to Record your Podcast - Valued at $240.
Ever dreamed of having your voice heard by thousands?
Grab your raffle ticket now for a chance to win two hours of studio time for your very own podcast episode! Share your story, promote your passion, or simply join a lively discussion with top-notch audio quality. Your moment in the spotlight awaits—buy a ticket today and turn your podcast dreams into reality! 🎤🎧
Why wait? Your voice matters. Enter now!
Courtesy of Dallas College.
Dallas College is a public community college with seven campuses in Dallas County, Texas. It serves more than 70,000 students annually in degree-granting, continuing education, and adult education programs.
Two Hours of Studio Time to Record your Podcast - Valued at $240.
Ever dreamed of having your voice heard by thousands?
Grab your raffle ticket now for a chance to win two hours of studio time for your very own podcast episode! Share your story, promote your passion, or simply join a lively discussion with top-notch audio quality. Your moment in the spotlight awaits—buy a ticket today and turn your podcast dreams into reality! 🎤🎧
Why wait? Your voice matters. Enter now!
Courtesy of Dallas College.
Dallas College is a public community college with seven campuses in Dallas County, Texas. It serves more than 70,000 students annually in degree-granting, continuing education, and adult education programs.
VIP Skip the Line Pass for a Day by Double D's
$10
VIP Skip the Line Pass for a Day by Double D's - Valued at $100.
Two winners will be announced. One winner x ticket.
🎟️ Skip the Line in Style! 🎟️
Hate waiting? Grab your raffle ticket now for a chance to win a VIP pass that lets you skip the line at the trendiest bar in Dallas! Enjoy exclusive access and breeze past the crowds with ease. Don't miss this chance to elevate your experience—buy a ticket today and step into VIP luxury! 😎
Why wait? Be a VIP. Enter now!
Courtesy of Double D's.
Double D’s is considered one Dallas' favorite bar and lounge, and has the awards to prove it. Double D's is the only bar that brings all the love to the Design District — and all the cocktails.
VIP Skip the Line Pass for a Day by Double D's - Valued at $100.
Two winners will be announced. One winner x ticket.
🎟️ Skip the Line in Style! 🎟️
Hate waiting? Grab your raffle ticket now for a chance to win a VIP pass that lets you skip the line at the trendiest bar in Dallas! Enjoy exclusive access and breeze past the crowds with ease. Don't miss this chance to elevate your experience—buy a ticket today and step into VIP luxury! 😎
Why wait? Be a VIP. Enter now!
Courtesy of Double D's.
Double D’s is considered one Dallas' favorite bar and lounge, and has the awards to prove it. Double D's is the only bar that brings all the love to the Design District — and all the cocktails.
Private Mixology Experience Curated by Dallas' Top Alchemist
$50
Private Mixology Experience Curated by Dallas' Top Alchemist - Valued at $1,000.
🍸 Exclusive Mixology Magic! 🍸
Ready to shake things up? Grab your raffle ticket for a chance to win a private, one-hour mixology experience curated and led by Joon, Double D's Head Manager and Partner! Discover the secrets behind your favorite cocktails and create your own masterpieces for you and your friends. Don't miss out—buy a ticket today and mix it up in style! 🍹
Why wait? Elevate your cocktail game. Enter now!
Courtesy of Joon.
Joon, the Bar Manager and Partner at Double D's, brings over 15 years of experience from Dallas, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Renowned for his bar alchemy, Joon is a celebrated mixologist and photographer known for his best smile and unconventional cocktail recipes.
Private Mixology Experience Curated by Dallas' Top Alchemist - Valued at $1,000.
🍸 Exclusive Mixology Magic! 🍸
Ready to shake things up? Grab your raffle ticket for a chance to win a private, one-hour mixology experience curated and led by Joon, Double D's Head Manager and Partner! Discover the secrets behind your favorite cocktails and create your own masterpieces for you and your friends. Don't miss out—buy a ticket today and mix it up in style! 🍹
Why wait? Elevate your cocktail game. Enter now!
Courtesy of Joon.
Joon, the Bar Manager and Partner at Double D's, brings over 15 years of experience from Dallas, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Renowned for his bar alchemy, Joon is a celebrated mixologist and photographer known for his best smile and unconventional cocktail recipes.
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - Rare Find
$20
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - Rare and Priceless.
If you know, you know. 👀😻
Fortaleza is a premium, hand-crafted, additive-free tequila that sets the standard for excellence. Using traditional methods like the Tahona process for grinding roasted agaves, Fortaleza produces small batches with unparalleled quality. This meticulous, time-consuming process makes each bottle a rare find and super allocated item.
Don't wait, and start sipping!
*For pick up only, no shipping available*
Courtesy of Marketing Venture.
Marketing Venture empowers brands on a mission by transforming marketing spend into capital. As a marketing powerhouse, the agency offers a full-stack solution for all marketing, sales, and growth needs. Marketing Venture's award-winning Smart Growth frameworks are recognized for delivering the highest output with the least input for the world's leading brands.
Fortaleza Blanco Tequila - Rare and Priceless.
If you know, you know. 👀😻
Fortaleza is a premium, hand-crafted, additive-free tequila that sets the standard for excellence. Using traditional methods like the Tahona process for grinding roasted agaves, Fortaleza produces small batches with unparalleled quality. This meticulous, time-consuming process makes each bottle a rare find and super allocated item.
Don't wait, and start sipping!
*For pick up only, no shipping available*
Courtesy of Marketing Venture.
Marketing Venture empowers brands on a mission by transforming marketing spend into capital. As a marketing powerhouse, the agency offers a full-stack solution for all marketing, sales, and growth needs. Marketing Venture's award-winning Smart Growth frameworks are recognized for delivering the highest output with the least input for the world's leading brands.
Gift Basket with Curado Tequila Expressions & Branded Merch
$15
Gift Basket with Curado Tequila Expressions & Branded Merch - Valued at $250.
Win the Ultimate Tequila Gift Basket! 🤗
Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Basket featuring 3 Curado Tequila Expressions—Cupreata, Blue, and Espadin—plus exclusive branded merchandise! Elevate your tequila game with these premium, hand-crafted spirits and stylish swag.
Why wait? Enter the raffle now for your chance to win this luxurious prize!
Buy your raffle ticket today and sip in style! 🔥
*For pick up only, no shipping available*
Courtesy of Curado Tequila.
Inspired by industry legend Tomas Estes, Curado is the world’s first tequila to be infused with cooked agave. Curado uses 100% Blanco tequila from renowned Master Distiller Carlos Camarena as a base, before infusing the liquid with pieces of cooked agave using a patented process. The cooked agave in Curado infusions comes from a variety of regions in Mexico including Jalisco, Oaxaca, and Michoacan. Each variety of agave used for the infusion is cooked using the traditional methods of its respective region and imparts a natural color and slight sweetness to Curado.
Gift Basket with Curado Tequila Expressions & Branded Merch - Valued at $250.
Win the Ultimate Tequila Gift Basket! 🤗
Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Basket featuring 3 Curado Tequila Expressions—Cupreata, Blue, and Espadin—plus exclusive branded merchandise! Elevate your tequila game with these premium, hand-crafted spirits and stylish swag.
Why wait? Enter the raffle now for your chance to win this luxurious prize!
Buy your raffle ticket today and sip in style! 🔥
*For pick up only, no shipping available*
Courtesy of Curado Tequila.
Inspired by industry legend Tomas Estes, Curado is the world’s first tequila to be infused with cooked agave. Curado uses 100% Blanco tequila from renowned Master Distiller Carlos Camarena as a base, before infusing the liquid with pieces of cooked agave using a patented process. The cooked agave in Curado infusions comes from a variety of regions in Mexico including Jalisco, Oaxaca, and Michoacan. Each variety of agave used for the infusion is cooked using the traditional methods of its respective region and imparts a natural color and slight sweetness to Curado.
Gift Basket w/ Aldez Organic Tequila & Mezcal and Aczu Gin
$15
Gift Basket featuring Aldez Organic Tequila, Aldez Artisanal Mezcal, and Aczu Gin, Spain's Finest Gin - Valued at $250. 🥃
Unlock the imported flavors of Mexico and Spain! 😽 Indulge in the rich flavors of cooked agave from Mexico and exquisite botanicals from Spain. This gift basket is ideal for special birthday celebrations or sharing with friends. IFYKYK, Aldez is renowned for its premium ingredients and sustainable practices.
Courtesy of Drink Good Spirits.
Aldez Tequila is a responsibly sourced, artisanal brand produced from 100% blue agaves that are hand-selected from the organic fields of a single estate in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Being Certified Organic means Aldez Tequila is pure, untouched, and unmanipulated - the way tequila is intended. You won't find any glycerin, artificial flavoring or coloring in the liquid. In addition, Aldez Tequila prides itself in being eco-friendly. By using recycled glass, labels and corks, Aldez strives to minimize their impact on the environment.
Aczu Gin is an award-winning, handcrafted gin made in Chipiona, Spain, using 11 botanicals native to Andalusia: Clove, Cardamom, Orange and lemon peels, Cinnamon, Coriander, Angelica, Hibiscus, Orange blossom, Liquorice, and Juniper.
Gift Basket featuring Aldez Organic Tequila, Aldez Artisanal Mezcal, and Aczu Gin, Spain's Finest Gin - Valued at $250. 🥃
Unlock the imported flavors of Mexico and Spain! 😽 Indulge in the rich flavors of cooked agave from Mexico and exquisite botanicals from Spain. This gift basket is ideal for special birthday celebrations or sharing with friends. IFYKYK, Aldez is renowned for its premium ingredients and sustainable practices.
Courtesy of Drink Good Spirits.
Aldez Tequila is a responsibly sourced, artisanal brand produced from 100% blue agaves that are hand-selected from the organic fields of a single estate in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Being Certified Organic means Aldez Tequila is pure, untouched, and unmanipulated - the way tequila is intended. You won't find any glycerin, artificial flavoring or coloring in the liquid. In addition, Aldez Tequila prides itself in being eco-friendly. By using recycled glass, labels and corks, Aldez strives to minimize their impact on the environment.
Aczu Gin is an award-winning, handcrafted gin made in Chipiona, Spain, using 11 botanicals native to Andalusia: Clove, Cardamom, Orange and lemon peels, Cinnamon, Coriander, Angelica, Hibiscus, Orange blossom, Liquorice, and Juniper.
Gift Basket with Fernet-Branca Bottle & Branded Merch
$15
Gift Basket with Fernet-Branca Bottle & Branded Merch - Valued at $150.
Win the Ultimate Fernet-Branca Gift Basket! 🥳
Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Basket featuring a bottle of Fernet-Branca plus exclusive branded merchandise, including some rare collectible coins! Elevate your cocktail game with this iconic spirit and stylish swag.
Why wait? Enter the raffle now for your chance to win this luxurious prize!
Buy your raffle ticket today and start mixing it up! 🕺
*For pick up only, no shipping available*
Courtesy of Fernet-Branca.
Fernet-Branca is the world's leading Amaro brand, a gold-medal, award-winning spirit crafted from 27 herbs and spices sourced from 4 continents. It has remained true to its original recipe since its inception. An Italian spirit by origin, Fernet-Branca has become an Argentine staple. In Argentina, the iconic Fernandito—a mix of cola and Fernet-Branca—is the official drink, embodying the country's vibrant culture and taste.
Gift Basket with Fernet-Branca Bottle & Branded Merch - Valued at $150.
Win the Ultimate Fernet-Branca Gift Basket! 🥳
Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Basket featuring a bottle of Fernet-Branca plus exclusive branded merchandise, including some rare collectible coins! Elevate your cocktail game with this iconic spirit and stylish swag.
Why wait? Enter the raffle now for your chance to win this luxurious prize!
Buy your raffle ticket today and start mixing it up! 🕺
*For pick up only, no shipping available*
Courtesy of Fernet-Branca.
Fernet-Branca is the world's leading Amaro brand, a gold-medal, award-winning spirit crafted from 27 herbs and spices sourced from 4 continents. It has remained true to its original recipe since its inception. An Italian spirit by origin, Fernet-Branca has become an Argentine staple. In Argentina, the iconic Fernandito—a mix of cola and Fernet-Branca—is the official drink, embodying the country's vibrant culture and taste.
Gift Card for Gigi's Cupcakes in Southlake
$10
Gift Card for Gigi's Cupcakes - Valued at $100.
🧁 Win a $100 Gift Card to Gigi's Cupcakes! 🧁
Indulge in sweet delight with a $100 gift card to Gigi's Cupcakes! Treat yourself to a variety of mouthwatering cupcakes and cakes. Celebrate a special occasion or just another day. This is the gift that keeps on giving, reward your customers and staff with delicious treats. Show those you love, how much you care.
Customize your favorite treat and satisfy your sweet tooth!
Buy your raffle ticket today and enjoy a delicious treat or two! 😋
Courtesy of Gigi's Cupcakes in Southlake.
Gigi's has been swirling cupcakes since 2008. Gigi’s in-store menu offers a selection of both classic and seasonal cupcakes, minis, and cakes! Each cupcake is topped high with 2 of Gigi’s Signature Icing swirls. Gigi's offers custom cupcakes and cakes for almost any occasion.
Gift Card for Gigi's Cupcakes - Valued at $100.
🧁 Win a $100 Gift Card to Gigi's Cupcakes! 🧁
Indulge in sweet delight with a $100 gift card to Gigi's Cupcakes! Treat yourself to a variety of mouthwatering cupcakes and cakes. Celebrate a special occasion or just another day. This is the gift that keeps on giving, reward your customers and staff with delicious treats. Show those you love, how much you care.
Customize your favorite treat and satisfy your sweet tooth!
Buy your raffle ticket today and enjoy a delicious treat or two! 😋
Courtesy of Gigi's Cupcakes in Southlake.
Gigi's has been swirling cupcakes since 2008. Gigi’s in-store menu offers a selection of both classic and seasonal cupcakes, minis, and cakes! Each cupcake is topped high with 2 of Gigi’s Signature Icing swirls. Gigi's offers custom cupcakes and cakes for almost any occasion.
Gift Box w/ Skincare Product & Gift Certificate for Eyebrows
$10
Gift Box with Skincare Products & Gift Certificate for Eye Brow Services at Candee Skin - Valued at $125.
🌸 Win the Ultimate Skincare Gift Box! 🌸
Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Box filled with luxurious skincare products and a gift certificate for two eyebrow services at Candee Skin! Pamper yourself with top-notch skincare and achieve perfect brows with professional care.
Treat yourself and enter the raffle now for your chance to glow and enhance your look!
Courtesy of Candee Skin.
Dallas' favorite microblading and waxing salon is available in Desoto and Rowlett. Trust the best in Brazilian Waxing and Skin Care.
Gift Box with Skincare Products & Gift Certificate for Eye Brow Services at Candee Skin - Valued at $125.
🌸 Win the Ultimate Skincare Gift Box! 🌸
Don't miss your chance to win a Gift Box filled with luxurious skincare products and a gift certificate for two eyebrow services at Candee Skin! Pamper yourself with top-notch skincare and achieve perfect brows with professional care.
Treat yourself and enter the raffle now for your chance to glow and enhance your look!
Courtesy of Candee Skin.
Dallas' favorite microblading and waxing salon is available in Desoto and Rowlett. Trust the best in Brazilian Waxing and Skin Care.
Private One-Hour Virtual Class for Couples Led by Intimacy C
$15
Private One-Hour Virtual Class for Couples Led by Intimacy Coach - Valued at $250
Tap into your inner strength and confidence! 🫶
Unlock deeper connection and understanding with a private one-hour class led by a professional intimacy coach. This unique experience is designed to help couples enhance their relationship through expert guidance and personalized exercises.
Enter our raffle for a chance to win this invaluable opportunity to strengthen your bond and rediscover each other in new and meaningful ways! 🔥
Courtesy of Kim Holden.
Kim Holden is an intimacy and relationship coach who guides singles and couples to connect with their power and confidence. She specializes in helping couples cultivate deeper emotional and physical connections. With a focus on communication, trust, and mutual respect, this private session offers tailored techniques and insights to enrich your relationship.
Private One-Hour Virtual Class for Couples Led by Intimacy Coach - Valued at $250
Tap into your inner strength and confidence! 🫶
Unlock deeper connection and understanding with a private one-hour class led by a professional intimacy coach. This unique experience is designed to help couples enhance their relationship through expert guidance and personalized exercises.
Enter our raffle for a chance to win this invaluable opportunity to strengthen your bond and rediscover each other in new and meaningful ways! 🔥
Courtesy of Kim Holden.
Kim Holden is an intimacy and relationship coach who guides singles and couples to connect with their power and confidence. She specializes in helping couples cultivate deeper emotional and physical connections. With a focus on communication, trust, and mutual respect, this private session offers tailored techniques and insights to enrich your relationship.
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