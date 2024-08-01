St.Landry Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Hosted by

St.Landry Chamber of Commerce Foundation

About this event

Horses & Harmony: An Evening Celebrating Excellence in Business

1939 W Landry St

Opelousas, LA 70570, USA

General admission
$65

Tickets include buffet dinner, entertainment, and one drink ticket.

Community Friend
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets to the event, plus your Name or Logo on event signage and recognition on the Chamber's social media page.

Supporter
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to Horses & Harmony

Recognition on signage

Social Media Sponsorship Post Thank You

Post in Monday Memo

Recognition on signage at 1 additional event (Tangled in Tinsel)

Builder
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets to Horse & Harmony,

Shared Reserved Table OR Name Recognition in Press Release
Recognition on signage

Social Media Sponsorship Post

Recognition on signage at 1 additional event (Tangled in Tinsel)

Champion
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets to Horses & Harmony

Reserved Table

Name Recognition at Event

Social Media Posts

Recognition in Monday Memo

Recognition in Horses & Harmony Press Release

Recognition on signage at 1 additional event (Tangled in Tinsel)

Visionary
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets to Horses & Harmony

Name Recognition at 3 Events

4 Social Media Posts

Weekly Recognition in Monday Memo

Recognition in all Press Releases

Presenting Sponsor of 1 Event

Individual Tables
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 tickets to Horses and Harmony, a Reserved Table, and 2 drink tickets per person.

Individual Half Table
$500

4 tickets to Horses and Harmony, a Reserved Half Table, and 2 drink tickets per person.

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