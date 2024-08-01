Horses & Harmony: An Evening Celebrating Excellence in Business

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About this event
Tickets include buffet dinner, entertainment, and one drink ticket.
Includes 2 tickets to the event, plus your Name or Logo on event signage and recognition on the Chamber's social media page.
2 Tickets to Horses & Harmony
Recognition on signage
Social Media Sponsorship Post Thank You
Post in Monday Memo
Recognition on signage at 1 additional event (Tangled in Tinsel)
4 Tickets to Horse & Harmony,
Shared Reserved Table OR Name Recognition in Press Release
Recognition on signage
Social Media Sponsorship Post
Recognition on signage at 1 additional event (Tangled in Tinsel)
8 Tickets to Horses & Harmony
Reserved Table
Name Recognition at Event
Social Media Posts
Recognition in Monday Memo
Recognition in Horses & Harmony Press Release
Recognition on signage at 1 additional event (Tangled in Tinsel)
8 Tickets to Horses & Harmony
Name Recognition at 3 Events
4 Social Media Posts
Weekly Recognition in Monday Memo
Recognition in all Press Releases
Presenting Sponsor of 1 Event
Includes 8 tickets to Horses and Harmony, a Reserved Table, and 2 drink tickets per person.
4 tickets to Horses and Harmony, a Reserved Half Table, and 2 drink tickets per person.
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