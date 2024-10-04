2024 Coffee House Annual Fundraiser

Sponsor will receive year-long benefits to include: Logo on banner to be placed at school during key events, logo with hyperlink on the FCA Website, a sports and performing arts pass for one year for up to two family members (valued at $850), 8 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will have their logo on the event webpage with a hyperlink. Sponsor will also receive recognition in screen announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, the Falcon Flyer and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.

Sponsor will receive year-long benefits to include: Logo on banner to be placed at school during key events, logo with hyperlink on the FCA Website, a sports and performing arts pass for one year for up to two family members (valued at $850), 8 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will have their logo on the event webpage with a hyperlink. Sponsor will also receive recognition in screen announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, the Falcon Flyer and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.

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