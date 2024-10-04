2024 Coffee House Annual Fundraiser

This ticket is good for admission to Coffee House and seating at a reserved table.
This ticket is good for admission to Coffee House and seating at a reserved table.
Full Table Purchase
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes 8 reserved seats.
Includes 8 reserved seats.
Annual Investor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsor will receive year-long benefits to include: Logo on banner to be placed at school during key events, logo with hyperlink on the FCA Website, a sports and performing arts pass for one year for up to two family members (valued at $850), 8 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will have their logo on the event webpage with a hyperlink. Sponsor will also receive recognition in screen announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, the Falcon Flyer and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.
Sponsor will receive year-long benefits to include: Logo on banner to be placed at school during key events, logo with hyperlink on the FCA Website, a sports and performing arts pass for one year for up to two family members (valued at $850), 8 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will have their logo on the event webpage with a hyperlink. Sponsor will also receive recognition in screen announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, the Falcon Flyer and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsor will receive 6 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House, which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will have their logo on the event webpage with a hyperlink. Sponsor will also receive recognition in screen announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, the Falcon Flyer and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.
Sponsor will receive 6 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House, which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will have their logo on the event webpage with a hyperlink. Sponsor will also receive recognition in screen announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, the Falcon Flyer and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsor will receive 4 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House, which includes which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will also receive recognition in announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, school newsletter and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.
Sponsor will receive 4 reserved-seat tickets to Coffee House, which includes which includes food, community, fundraising and fun! Sponsor will also receive recognition in announcements at the event, at the entrance of the event and in the program, school newsletter and the Falcon Parent Association Social Media.
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