United Way of Effingham County Monster Mash Bash

Table of twelve with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 24 drink tickets, spooky snack and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post, mention in radio interviews, mention in email blasts and listed in event program.
Table of twelve with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 24 drink tickets, spooky snack and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post, mention in radio interviews, mention in email blasts and listed in event program.
The Addams Family VIP Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of eight with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 16 drink tickets and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post, mention in radio interviews, mention in email blasts and listed in event program.
Table of eight with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 16 drink tickets and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post, mention in radio interviews, mention in email blasts and listed in event program.
Goosebumps VIP Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of eight with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 8 drink tickets and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post and listed in event program.
Table of eight with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 8 drink tickets and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post and listed in event program.
Ghost & Goblins VIP Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of eight with preferred seating and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post and listed in event program.
Table of eight with preferred seating and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post and listed in event program.
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