United Way of Effingham County

Hosted by

United Way of Effingham County

About this event

United Way of Effingham County Monster Mash Bash

1202 N Keller Dr

Effingham, IL 62401, USA

Individual Ticket
$75
The Munsters VIP Table
$2,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Table of twelve with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 24 drink tickets, spooky snack and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post, mention in radio interviews, mention in email blasts and listed in event program.
The Addams Family VIP Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of eight with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 16 drink tickets and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post, mention in radio interviews, mention in email blasts and listed in event program.
Goosebumps VIP Table
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of eight with preferred seating, gourmet dinner, 8 drink tickets and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post and listed in event program.
Ghost & Goblins VIP Table
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Table of eight with preferred seating and sponsorship level advertising to include: personal social media post and listed in event program.

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