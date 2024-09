The Vestal Teener Baseball League is raffling off a Segway Ninebot F30S Electric Kick Scooter (a $599 value!).





Tickets are $10 each; there is no limit to how many times you can enter.





All proceeds go to the Vestal Teener Baseball League. Our goal is to lower registration fees and ensure that all kids can play baseball!





We will raffle the scooter off after regular season games end and before playoff begin.