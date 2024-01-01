ElCasbah Membership

Our association is inclusive, to all diasporas communities and their descendants,
We need your support in build a legacy for our kids and future generations. By donating to our nonprofit, you will be contributing to a cause that is bigger than all of us – creating a better future for our children, build supportive institutions needed within our community School, banks, hospitals and businesses to build a legacy that we all be proud of.
Amongst our goal:
Become the primary fundraising tool for special causes
Become the Primary fundraiser for members struggling with unexpected hardship
Create a strong Mentor program to guide members trying to go to school, find a job or start a business
Send our deceased members back home or pay their funeral cost here in USA.
Start a credit Union
Start a local Radio / TV channels
Start Nonprofit medical clinics
Start weekend Schools
Start events to promote our communities and culture