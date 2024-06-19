4 Tix to RAYS vs. ORIOLES

Select "Other" and $0 when bidding to avoid added fees.
DETAILS: 4 Tix to RAYS v. ORIOLES on Fri. Sep. 6 at 7:05pm. 1st Row Terrace Box Seats, Orioles' Swag including bag, cap, wristlet purse, Felix Bautista bobblehead, 70th Anniversary Orioles' Replica Jersey & 1 Parking Pass at Camden Yards.
TERMS: Tix are in the first row of the Terrace Box, Section 47, Row 1, Seats 7 through 10 (aisle seat), on the 3rd Base side of the field (in the shade), looking up the 1st Base line. Parking pass is for Lot B/C, between Oriole Park and Ravens Stadium.
Digital tickets and parking pass will be transferred via email by John Roberts. The winning bidder should contact John at [email protected]
.
VALUE: $345
